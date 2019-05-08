Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Kansas I

Roush Fenway Returns to the Heartland

Roush Fenway Racing heads to the Great Plains this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) converges on Kansas Speedway for a Saturday night showdown. Jack Roush has sent nine cars to victory lane at the 1.5-mile track, four of which were Cup wins.

Kansas Speedway

Saturday, May 11| 7:30 p.m. ET

FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Performance Plus Ford Mustang

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 SunnyD Ford Mustang

Follow the Yellow Brick Road

Overall, Roush Fenway has started 163 races across the MENCS, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series (NGOTS), earning a total of nine wins, 41 top-five finishes, 75 top-10 finishes and has an overall average finish of 14.4.

Winning at Kansas

Roush Fenway swept both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and MENCS races at Kansas in the fall of 2012 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Matt Kenseth. Stenhouse became the sixth driver to win at the track for the organization via his Xfinity victory.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin earned Roush Fenway’s first MENCS win at Kansas in 2005 and former driver Greg Biffle bested the 1.5-mile track in 2007 and 2010. Roush Fenway’s first overall win at Kansas came in 2002 via Jeff Burton in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Three drivers (Jon Wood in 2003, Carl Edwards in 2004 and Erik Darnell in 2007) have won in the NGOTS at Kansas for Roush Fenway.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 94 MENCS races at Kansas, recording four victories, 20 top-five finishes, 35 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 15.9 and has led 944 laps. Kenseth earned the most recent victory at Kansas in the fall of 2012.

Where They Rank

Coming off Dover, Ryan Newman sits inside the playoff picture 14th in the driver standings, while Ricky Stenhouse Jr., is 21st. Just 16 points separate the 14th-20th spots in points.

Roush Fenway Kansas Wins

2002 Burton NXS

2003 Wood Truck

2004 Edwards Truck

2005 Martin Cup

2007 Biffle Cup

2007 Darnell Truck

2010 Biffle Cup

2012-2 Kenseth Cup

2012 Stenhouse NXS

By the Numbers at Kanas Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

94 4 20 35 2 24136 944 16.7 15.9 36204

50 2 14 28 3 9699 383 12.9 12.9 14548.5

19 3 7 12 0 3059 229 9.9 11.0 4588.5

163 9 41 75 5 36894 1556 14.7 14.4 55341