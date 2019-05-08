The Foxhole: In-Race Sports Bar At Pocono Raceway To Be Open During Pocono 400 In June

In-Race Sports Bar and Lounge Area with Variety of Food and Beverages, Music, Live Race Broadcast on Multiple TVs, Shade and Various Games

LONG POND, PA (May 8, 2019) – Pocono Raceway introduces “The Foxhole,” an in-race sports bar and lounge. It will include a variety of beverages, food, in-race broadcast on multiple televisions, music, arcade and lawn games, shade and lounge seating. “The Foxhole” will be located behind the Grandstand in Chalet Village and will be open from 1:30 p.m. ET until Lap 120 of the Pocono 400 on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

“Pocono Raceway launched the Halftime Party in 2014 and we felt 2019 was the right time for a rebrand and to bring it back for the fans,” said Pocono Raceway President, Ben May. “‘The Foxhole’ will be a great spot for those looking to mix up their race day experience. We don’t want anyone to miss a minute of the race, so we’re combining the sports bar feel with our unique outdoor experience. It is something only Pocono Raceway can offer.”

Fans have three options to gain access to “The Foxhole” at Pocono Raceway for the Pocono 400 on Sunday, June 2. Each ticket option includes two adult beverages, for those ages 21 and up. The first is a $69 ticket package which includes a Sunday 100-level Sunday Grandstand ticket and access to “The Foxhole.” The second option is a $114 ticket package that includes a Sunday 200-Level Grandstand ticket and access to “The Foxhole.” The third option is a $19 ticket-add on, for fans who already have their Pocono 400 ticket and would like to visit “The Foxhole” during the race.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.poconoraceway.com/foxhole or call 1-800-722-3929.

The 2019 schedule at Pocono Raceway includes two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, a NTT IndyCar Series race and The Great Pocono Raceway Air Show. One NASCAR Xfinity Series, one NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and two ARCA Menards Series races are also on the calendar for this summer at ‘The Tricky Triangle.’

Note: Certain additional terms, conditions, fees and age restrictions may apply. Sunday Grandstand Ticket and “The Foxhole” pass required to attend. Dates times of are subject to change without notice.

