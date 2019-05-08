Toyota Racing Weekly Preview

Toyota Racing

This Week in Motorsports – May 6-12, 2019

Toyota Racing On-Track this Week

MENCS/NGOTS: Kansas Speedway (Kansas City, Kansas) – May 10-11

Formula Drift: Road Atlanta (Braselton, Georgia) – May 9-11

NKNPSW: Tucson Speedway – Twin 100s (Tucson, Arizona) – May 11

POWRi: Belle-Clair Speedway (Belleville, Illinois) – May 10

Macon Speedway (Macon, Illinois) – May 11

NASCAR National Series – MENCS | NGOTS

Truex scores again at Dover… Martin Truex Jr. scored his second win of the season, and third at Dover International Speedway, on Monday. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) driver took over the lead on lap 240 (of 400) and scored victory by over nine seconds to give Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) and Toyota their seventh win in the first 11 events on the schedule.

Record Tying Finish… With a 10th-place result in Dover, Kyle Busch scored his 11th-consecutive MENCS top-10 finish to start the season, which ties the all-time record. This season, Busch has scored three MENCS wins and has an average finish of fifth thus far in 2019 to lead the overall point standings.

Spring Kansas Success… This is the ninth MENCS spring race at Kansas Speedway for Toyota. Camry drivers have won half of the previous eight. Denny Hamlin scored Toyota’s first win at Kansas Speedway in April 2012. Since then, Truex (2017), Busch (2016), and former Toyota driver Matt Kenseth (2013) have each scored victories. Additionally, Truex completed the season sweep at Kansas Speedway in 2017 – a first in track history – after also winning the Fall event in his MENCS championship season.

Six straight for the Tundra… Toyota has won the last six NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) events at Kansas Speedway. Busch scored two wins in 2017 and 2014. Former Toyota drivers Noah Gragson (2018), William Bryon (2016), and Matt Crafton (2015 and 2013) complete the recent winning history. Last year, Gragson earned the pole and led 128 laps to score the win at the Kansas 250.

Formula Drift

Last Time They Were on Track… Three Toyota drivers advanced to the Round of 16 at the most recent Formula Drift event in Orlando. Fredric Aasbø scored the top-qualifier position in his Toyota Corolla Hatchback and advanced to the Top 16 along with Toyota 86 drivers Ken Gushi and Ryan Tuerck.

Three-Time Finalist… Fredric Aasbø finished second at Road Atlanta last season, marking his third final round appearance at the track. Aasbø also finished second in 2014 and 2012.

Regional Stock Car Racing – NKNPSW

Points Leader… With a win and fifth-place finish to start the season, Hailie Deegan currently leads the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West point standings heading into the Twin 100s at Tucson Speedway. Last season, Deegan scored two top-10 finishes in Tucson.

Midget Racing – POWRi

Early Season Success… With three wins in the season’s first five races, Logan Seavey will take the series’ point lead into this weekend’s POWRi National Midget League double-header in Illinois. Overall, Toyota drivers have registered four victories and currently hold down four of the top-five POWRi point positions as the series heads to Belle-Clair Speedway on Friday and then travels to Macon Speedway on Saturday night.