TWO-TIME SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS NAMED GRAND MARSHALS,HONORARY STARTER FOR DIGITAL ALLY 400

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (May 9, 2019) – Former Kansas City Chiefs players Neil Smith and Christian Okoye will give the most famous words in racing “Drivers, Start Your Engines” for the Digital Ally 400 on Saturday night while former Chiefs player Mark Collins will wave the green flag.

Smith was drafted by the Chiefs in the 1988 NFL Draft and played for team from 1988 to 1996. The six-time Pro Bowler led the NFL in sacks in 1993. After playing in Kansas City, he joined the Denver Broncos, where he won two Super Bowls and he cemented the 1998 Divisional Playoffs against Miami with a 79-yard fumble return for a touchdown. In Super Bowl XXXII, he recorded a key fumble recovery to set up a field goal. In 2006, Smith was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame.

Okoye, affectionately known as the “Nigerian Nightmare” in Kansas City, played for the Chiefs from1987 to 1992 and was known for powerful running style and ability to break tackles. The two-time Pro Bowler led the NFL in rushing in 1989 when he was also named AFC Offensive Player of the Year. He was enshrined in the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2000.

Collins was drafted by the New York Giants in 1986 and played for the Chiefs from 1994-1996, the Green Packers in 1997 and the Seattle Seahawks in 1998. The defensive back won two Super Bowls with the Giants.

Digital Ally, CEO, Stanton Ross, stated, “We are honored to have such distinguished Kansas City Alumni be a part of the Digital Ally 400.”

All Kansas Speedway tickets are currently on sale by calling 866.460.RACE (7223), at the Kansas Speedway Ticket Office or by logging onto www.kansasspeedway.com. On Saturday, May 11, tickets will be available at Kansas Speedway’s Ticket Booth B.

Kansas Speedway, a premier motorsports facility in the Midwest, hosts two NASCAR race weekends a year, in addition to hosting approximately 250 event days throughout the year. Kansas Speedway’s first race weekend of the season is in May with the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series under the lights. In the fall, the NASCAR playoffs return in with the NASCAR XFINITY Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. To purchase season or single day tickets, call 866.460.RACE (7223) or log onto www.kansaspeedway.com.

General parking is always free at Kansas Speedway and fans can bring in one 14x14x14-inch soft-sided cooler with their favorite food and beverages.

Fans can follow Kansas Speedway on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kansasspeedway, Twitter (@kansasspeedway), Instagram (kansasspeedway) and Snapchat (kansasspeedway).