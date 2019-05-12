Racing a Luxury Car in a Rally: Making It Possible

Racing in a rally is thrilling both for drivers and fans who attend and watch the race. It is a risky sport that requires experience and precaution at the same time. For racers who are determined to win, choosing the best vehicle is very important. With numerous options, it is easy to find yourself in the dilemma of which to pick whether you are just starting or are experienced. But for today, let us discuss the use of luxury vehicles in the rally sports. These are the likes of Lamborghini, Ferrari, Bugatti, Jaguar and Mercedes-Benz among many others.

SUV or Cars

One of the factors to consider when choosing your vehicle for the rally is its type. Mainly, there are two options; SUVs or cars like sedans and hatchbacks. Both types have pros and cons, but one can decide based on the terrain of the rally track.

Of course, SUVs do well on off-road terrain, but almost all rally races are performed in such terrain. But does this rule out the possibility of using other luxury vehicles? Actually, the majority of people go for cars because they have more stability at high speeds and are easier to control.

Choosing the Engine

As you choose your new vehicle for the rally, the engine matters a lot. Luxury and exotic cars usually come with V8, V10 and V12 engines. But rallying may require more horsepower than what luxury cars have to offer. Therefore, the best mechanics may have to work on the vehicle that you choose and tweak it. Anything that has 600 hp and above is ideal for rally racing. The main idea is to have a powerful engine that will propel the vehicle as fast as possible. Therefore, other additions like turbochargers and mufflers are also added to the luxury vehicles to make them perfect for racing.

Making It Lighter

If you compare a luxury vehicle that has been modified for racing and the same model rented by companies like Milani Exotic Car Rentals, you will notice a significant difference. Some of the things eliminated from the racing vehicles are unnecessary features that are part of upscale trims. The main goal with the rally vehicles is to make the vehicle as light as possible to increase speed. However, the base platform of the car is kept for stability. In fact, additions like suspension materials, larger wheels and others may add weight to the vehicle’s base platform.

All About Safety

As mentioned above, rally racing is a risky sport that requires all the necessary precautions. Luxury vehicles come with high-end interiors like massaging seats and a sophisticated infotainment system. Sadly, all these are not necessary, and they will need to be removed. As this happens, the roll bars, racing seats, fire extinguisher and 5-point safety belts are installed for your safety. If you are driving a luxury car from a rental company, you will notice a substantial difference at the end of the day.

Rally safety experts have to inspect the vehicle and approve the safety features. These policies can change depending on the organization you are using to race. Therefore, it is crucial to understand the policies well before the modifications are made. Some original safety features of the vehicle like the airbags are maintained.

Finding a Sponsor

Did you know that many rally organizations will not allow you to race independently? They require your vehicle to have a sponsor for various reasons. If this is the case, you have to have a sponsor in time to avoid last-minute disappointments.

Racing a luxury vehicle in a rally may look expensive, but it increases your chances of winning for obvious reasons. Your safety is also enhanced compared to driving standard vehicles. The final decision is, however, entirely yours.

