ANEST IWATA JOINS LEAVINE FAMILY RACING AND CONTINUES THEIR PARTNERSHIP WITH DIBENEDETTO

CONCORD, N.C. (May 14, 2019) – Leavine Family Racing (LFR) is proud to announce a partnership with Anest Iwata for the 2019 season with Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 95 Toyota Camry. Anest Iwata is a leading manufacturer specializing in painting equipment, turnkey coating systems, air compressors and high-end dry vacuum pumps. The company is the leading producer of spray guns in the world and they continue to introduce and produce the most effective finishing equipment in the world. Anest Iwata first partnered with DiBenedetto during the 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season as a primary sponsor at Kentucky Speedway.

The partnership with LFR will feature Anest Iwata as the primary paint scheme aboard the No. 95 Toyota Camry for both the Monster Energy All-Star weekend as well as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend at Kentucky Speedway in July.

“Anest Iwata is honored to ride along with LFR and Matt (DiBenedetto) for this very special All-Star weekend,” said Nicolle LouAllen, Marketing Manager for Anest Iwata. “It’s extra special for our team to be able to support this paint scheme under the return to Matt’s childhood nickname of ‘Guido’ as well, the same name that ran on our very first car with him back in 2015. We are proud to work with LFR, the Leavine family, and Toyota Racing, and we look forward to a long and victorious partnership together.”

Along with the two primary paint schemes, Anest Iwata will be the presenting sponsor of the team’s paint scheme release videos that the team creates for their social media channels whenever there is a new paint scheme featured aboard the No. 95 Toyota Camry. Anest Iwata will also utilize LFR’s paint booth facility inside the team’s race shop as an opportunity to do research and development for the race team to test out and help to provide feedback on their painting equipment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anest Iwata into the LFR family,” said Jeremy Davidson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Leavine Family Racing. “They serve as a leader in their industry, and we look forward to highlighting their products, while creating exciting content that showcases the Anest Iwata brand both on and off of the track.”

Anest Iwata will be featured as the primary paint scheme this coming weekend aboard the No. 95 Toyota Camry as Matt DiBenedetto and his team will attempt to race their way into Saturday night’s Monster Energy All-Star Race. DiBenedetto will be competing in the Monster Energy Open Saturday night which will take place prior to the Monster Energy All-Star Race and will include three segments (20 laps / 20 laps / 10 laps). The winner of each segment will earn a transfer spot to then be able to compete in the All-Star Race. One other driver from the Monster Energy Open will be able to compete in the All-Star Race by winning the Fan Vote.

Coverage of the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race will begin on May 18th at 5:00p.m. EST on FS1 with the Monster Energy Open starting at 6:00 p.m. EST.

About ANEST IWATA USA, Inc.:

Anest Iwata USA, Inc. is the North American Spray Equipment & Systems Headquarters of Anest Iwata Corporation based in Yokohama, Japan. Our high-end finishing solutions include manual and automatic spray guns, airbrushes, robotic systems, pressure pots, fluid delivery systems, and mold release applicators. Anest Iwata spray equipment is used around the world for precise coating applications such as automotive refinish, woodworking, fine art, transportation, military, firearms, textiles, electronics, furniture, novelty goods, and much more.

We are the coating experts. From automotive paint to industrial adhesives, Anest Iwata’s technology and innovative design help you create the most reliable and consistent finish in the industry.

To learn more about Anest Iwata and its community of painters, applicators, and artists join the conversation using #TeamIwata on Facebook (@AnestIwataUSA), Instagram (@anest_iwata), or Twitter (@anestiwatausa).

About Leavine Family Racing:

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Matt DiBenedetto will pilot the No. 95 Toyota Camry for the team starting with the 2019 season. In alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota Racing Development, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel driven by their desire for progress. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com.