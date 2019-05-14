HFR NGOTS Charlotte Preview

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar International Chevrolet Silverado

Charlotte NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 2

– Best start: 10 (2018)

– Best finish: 6 (2018)

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 7, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 4, Laps Led: 126, Poles : 1, Stage wins: 2

Notes:

– Stewart Friesen and the No. 52 team will utilize chassis No. 311. Friesen competed with this chassis this year at Las Vegas, where he led 20 laps and at Dover, where he qualified fourth.

– Friesen enters the Charlotte race weekend third in points, just 15 points out of first.

– Friesen leads all series regulars in laps led with 126.

Quote:

“I’m ready to get after it this week in Charlotte. Last week was tough but it just makes me that much more motivated to go out there and perform. These 52 guys have been bringing me fast trucks every single week and I can’t thank them enough for everything they do. We’ve been knocking on the door of that first win and we’ll keep pushing until we get there.”

ABOUT HALMAR FRIESEN RACING

Halmar Friesen Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with driver Stewart Friesen. More information can be found at https://halmarracing.com/ and https://stewartfriesen.net/.