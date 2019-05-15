All-Star Race – Rules, Format, Eligibility

By
Angela Campbell
-
Photo by Stephanie McLaughlin for SpeedwayMedia.com.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway Saturday evening for the 35th running of the All-Star Race with a $1 million prize up for grabs.

Jimmie Johnson leads the way with four All-Star wins in 2003, 2006, 2012 and 2013. Kevin Harvick is the defending race winner with one other victory in 2007.

Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Ryan Newman, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano complete the list of active drivers who have won the All-Star Race, with one victory each.

This year’s event will include four stages consisting of 30, 20 and 20 laps with a final stage of 15 laps. During Stages 1-3 both green and yellow flag laps will count. Only green flag laps will count in the final stage. Pit stops are not mandatory.

NASCAR’s Overtime rules will be in effect. During the final stage, if the race is restarted with less than two laps remaining, there will be an unlimited number of attempts to ensure that the race will finish under green flag conditions.

This year’s race will add two technical elements to the cars. The first component is a single-piece carbon fiber splitter/pan. It is hoped that the splitter will “provide a more stable aero platform and create more consistent performance in traffic.” The All-Star cars will also be “configured with a radiator exit duct through the hood. This will separate aerodynamic performance and engine temperatures, creating more parity across the field.”

There are currently 15 drivers eligible for the All-Star Race. Competitors must have won a points-paying race in 2018 or 2019, be a full-time driver who is a former winner of the All-Star race or a past Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion.

The fifteen eligible drivers include Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Harvick, Johnson, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr.

Drivers can also qualify by participating in the Monster Energy Open. The Open will be held at 6 p.m. ET on FS1 Saturday and will consist of three stages,(20, 20, 10 laps). The winner of each stage will earn a spot in the All-Star Race.

The final driver will be determined by the Fan Vote, bringing the total to 19 drivers for the All-Star event. In 2008 Kasey Kahne earned a spot in the All-Star race through the Fan Vote and went on to win the All-Star race, the only driver to ever do so.

The Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race is set for May 18 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Follow @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.

Monster Energy Open Entry List

EntryVeh #DriverOrganizationCrew ChiefMfgSponsor
100Landon Cassill (i)StarCom RacingJoe Williams JrChevroletElongator Tailgates
28Daniel HemricRichard Childress RacingLuke LambertChevroletBass Pro Shops / Caterpillar
313Ty DillonGermain RacingMatt BorlandChevroletGEICO Military
415Ross Chastain (i)Premium MotorsportsPatrick TrysonChevroletTBD
517Ricky Stenhouse JrRoush Fenway RacingBrian PattieFordFastenal
621Paul MenardWood Brothers RacingGreg ErwinFordMenards \ Knauf
724William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChad KnausChevroletTBA
832Corey LaJoieGO FAS RacingRandy CoxFordFreedom Hard
934Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsDrew BlickensderferFordDockside Logistics
1036Matt TifftFront Row MotorsportsMichael KelleyFordSurface Sunscreen / Tunity
1137Chris BuescherJTG Daugherty RacingTrent OwensChevroletKroger Your Personal Pit Stop
1238David RaganFront Row MotorsportsSeth BarbourFordMDS Transport
1341Daniel SuarezStewart-Haas RacingBilly ScottFordARRIS
1442Kyle LarsonChip Ganassi RacingChad JohnstonChevroletAdvent Health
1543Bubba WallaceRichard Petty MotorsportsDerek StametsChevroletWorld Wide Technology
1646Joey Gase (i)Motorsports Business MgtMark LabretoneToyotaMBM Motorsports
1747Ryan PreeceJTG Daugherty RacingTristan SmithChevroletKroger
1851Cody Ware (i)Petty Ware RacingMichael HillmanFordJACOB COMPANIES
1952Bayley Currey (i)Rick Ware RacingGeorge ChurchChevroletTBA
2053BJ McLeod (i)Rick Ware RacingTBAChevroletTBA
2166Timmy Hill (i)Motorsports Business MgtBrian KeselowskiToyotaMBM Motorsports
2277Quin HouffSpire MotorsportsPeter SospenzoChevroletTBD
2388Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsGreg IvesChevroletTBA
2495Matt DiBenedettoLeavine Family RacingMichael WheelerToyotaAnest Iwata

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here