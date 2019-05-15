All-Star Race – Rules, Format, Eligibility

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway Saturday evening for the 35th running of the All-Star Race with a $1 million prize up for grabs.

Jimmie Johnson leads the way with four All-Star wins in 2003, 2006, 2012 and 2013. Kevin Harvick is the defending race winner with one other victory in 2007.

Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Ryan Newman, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano complete the list of active drivers who have won the All-Star Race, with one victory each.

This year’s event will include four stages consisting of 30, 20 and 20 laps with a final stage of 15 laps. During Stages 1-3 both green and yellow flag laps will count. Only green flag laps will count in the final stage. Pit stops are not mandatory.

NASCAR’s Overtime rules will be in effect. During the final stage, if the race is restarted with less than two laps remaining, there will be an unlimited number of attempts to ensure that the race will finish under green flag conditions.

This year’s race will add two technical elements to the cars. The first component is a single-piece carbon fiber splitter/pan. It is hoped that the splitter will “provide a more stable aero platform and create more consistent performance in traffic.” The All-Star cars will also be “configured with a radiator exit duct through the hood. This will separate aerodynamic performance and engine temperatures, creating more parity across the field.”

There are currently 15 drivers eligible for the All-Star Race. Competitors must have won a points-paying race in 2018 or 2019, be a full-time driver who is a former winner of the All-Star race or a past Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion.

The fifteen eligible drivers include Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Harvick, Johnson, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr.

Drivers can also qualify by participating in the Monster Energy Open. The Open will be held at 6 p.m. ET on FS1 Saturday and will consist of three stages,(20, 20, 10 laps). The winner of each stage will earn a spot in the All-Star Race.

The final driver will be determined by the Fan Vote, bringing the total to 19 drivers for the All-Star event. In 2008 Kasey Kahne earned a spot in the All-Star race through the Fan Vote and went on to win the All-Star race, the only driver to ever do so.

The Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race is set for May 18 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Monster Energy Open Entry List