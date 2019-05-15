Michael McDowell to Honor Fallen Hero at Charlotte Motor Speedway

No. 34 Team to Run Patriotic Paint Scheme During the Coca-Cola 600

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 15, 2019) – Michael McDowell’s No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang will honor a fallen service member as part of a patriotic paint scheme for the Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The decal across the top of the windshield of McDowell’s car will display the name of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan Farmer. CW2 Farmer died of wounds sustained during an attack while conducting a local engagement in Manbij, Syria earlier this year.

McDowell will race with a camouflage paint scheme designed internally by the Love’s marketing team honoring the 37-year old Farmer and his family for the race on May 26, featuring a nod to the Special Forces Charitable Trust, which serves past and present U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers and their families through direct service programs such as scholarships, veteran assistance, transition programs and family support services.