Angela Ruch – North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

North Carolina Education Lottery 200 | Charlotte Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 FoxNation/The Ruch Life Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Angela Ruch

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Angela_Ruch

Angela Ruch on Racing at Charlotte: “Fresh off of my interview with Tomi Lahren on FoxNation, I have the privilege of competing at my home track, Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said Angela Ruch. “I am so thankful for all of those who continue to support me and am excited to be representing ‘No Interruption w/ Tomi Lahren’ on my truck this weekend.”

Ruch at Charlotte: Friday night’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway marks Ruch’s first at the 1.5-mile track.

This will be Ruch’s third start with Niece Motorsports. The new mom has made four NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts so far this season with a best finish of eighth in Daytona.

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet will carry The FoxNation colors this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, along with the show banner for No Interruption w/ Tomi Lahren.

The decklid of the No. 44 Chevrolet features Lahren’s book ‘Never Play Dead’, which hits stores July 2.

“I like strong women,” said Lahren. “I like women who don’t take crap from anyone. I like women who not only compete in a man’s world, they excel in it.

“That’s why I like Angela Ruch. I am so thrilled to have my show banner on her truck. That’s what I call girl power!”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Reid Wilson, Timothy Peters, Angela Ruch and Kyle Benjamin. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.