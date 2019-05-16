Pocono 400 Weekend Schedule Update – Monster Energy Qualifying Moved To Saturday

POCONO 400 WEEKEND SCHEDULE UPDATED

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Moved to Saturday, June 1

LONG POND, PA (May 16, 2019) – Several updates have been made to the on-track schedule for the Pocono 400 race weekend, taking place May 31-June 2, 2019. The biggest change will be Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) qualifying taking place after NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) qualifying and before the Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NXS race on Saturday, June 1.

Kids, ages 12 and under, will receive FREE admission to the 100 and 200 Levels of the Grandstand on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Additional details about Pocono Raceway’s ‘Kids Free Initiative’ can be found by visiting www.poconokidsfree.com. Grandstand parking is always free, ticket gates will open daily at 8 a.m. Friday through Sunday and coolers are welcome. Guests planning to attend the Pocono 400 race weekend should visit www.poconoraceway.com/faninfo for important fan information.

The Pocono 400 race weekend will kicks off with the third annual ‘Monster Energy NASCAR Free Friday’ on May 31. Fans can bring an empty can (any size) of Monster Energy to be recycled at Pocono Raceway to receive FREE gate entry. On-track events include ARCA Menards Series (AMS) practice and qualifying, MENCS practices and NXS practices. The green flag for the day’s premier event, the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 AMS race, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Events taking place on Saturday include NXS single-car qualifying at 10:05 a.m., MENCS single-car qualifying at 11:15 a.m. and the Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NXS race at 1:00 p.m. Kids, ages 12 and under, are FREE and do not require a gate admission ticket for these events on June 1. Tickets for adults start at just $25 and the 100 Level of the Grandstand is general admission seating.

On Sunday, driver introductions are scheduled to begin at 1:20 p.m. with the Pocono 400 MENCS race starting at approximately 2:00 p.m. The Pocono 400 will is broken down into three stages; stage 1 will end on Lap 50, stage 2 will end on Lap 100 and the final stage will end at the advertised race distance on Lap 160.

A full schedule of on-track events, gate opening times and fan-driven activities can be found by visiting www.poconoraceway.com/schedule. This page will be updated regularly as more events are added or adjusted.

Camping guests attending Pocono Raceway can access the Infield and Family Grandstand camping areas starting at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30. Fans who will camp during the Pocono 400 should visit www.poconoraceway.com/campinginfo for more details. Camping spots start at $200 and kids, ages 12 and under, always camp for FREE at ‘The Tricky Triangle!’

Note: NASCAR, as the sanctioning body, determines the on-track schedule with support from Pocono Raceway. All times, dates and events are subject to change without notice. Times listed are Eastern Standard Time. Certain terms, conditions and fee may apply to ticket purchases.

