Ford Performance NASCAR: Monster Energy Open Post-Race Quotes

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Saturday, May 18, 2019

EVENT: Monster Energy Open

Ford Finishing Results:

5th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

7th – Paul Menard

8th – David Ragan

9th – Corey LaJoie

10th – Michael McDowell

11th – Matt Tifft

12th – Daniel Suarez

PAUL MENARD, No. 21 Menards/Knauf Ford Mustang – “We were just so tight yesterday in practice I felt like we made the tires mad in practice, so we freed it up a lot for today and just overadjusted. It just snapped on me in three and four and then just had to play catch-up with crash damage after that, which is never easy.”

DAVID RAGAN, No. 38 MDS Transport Ford Mustang – “We were there in the top three or four at times, but you really needed to be that first or second car. I felt like there were five or six guys that could have won every one of those stages and it was all about track position and restarts, getting the right runs at the right time and having somewhere to take the runs. We made up a couple of spots on restarts and then we lost a few spots the very next one, but we learned a few things for the direction of our mile-and-a-half cars and maybe a few things to transfer to the 600. It was a fun Open. I wish we could have advanced, but we’ll work hard to do better next time.”