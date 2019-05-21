FedEx Racing Express Facts – Charlotte

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Ground Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Coca-Cola 600

Date/Time: May 26/6:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 400 laps/600 miles

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Track Shape: Quad-oval

Banking: Turns: 17-20°; Straights: 5-11°

2018 Winner: Kyle Busch

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2019 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Charlotte All-Star Recap: Pushing and shoving caused a lot of damage in Saturday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race, and Denny Hamlin was among the victims. The driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota was credited with an 18th-place finish after having to take his damaged car to the garage with nine laps to go in the race. Hamlin started 12th in the non-points event at Charlotte Motor Speedway and fought a tight-handling car, as well as difficulty passing in traffic, for the first half of the race. He had moved into the top 10 to start the fourth and final stage but spun and wrecked after a shove from behind from Ryan Blaney. The team made repairs and sent Hamlin back on track, but he took the car to the garage several laps later when the damage was too much to overcome.

Charlotte Coca-Cola 600 Preview: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be returning to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Memorial Day weekend to run the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 26. With nine top-five finishes at Charlotte, Hamlin and the #11 FedEx team will be seeking their first victory at Charlotte and third win of the 2019 Cup Series.

Hamlin All-Star Statistics:

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Races: 26

Wins: 0

Poles: 2 (2013, 2017)

Top-5: 9

Top-10: 17

Laps Led: 356

Avg. Start: 10.5

Avg. Finish 12.1

Hamlin Conversation:

What changes will your team make to be successful this weekend?

“Last weekend just wasn’t our night. We have plenty of room for improvement for the Coke 600 and are hoping to secure better track position so we won’t have such a difficult battle working our way toward the front. We learn from each race and we will be ready to come back here next weekend to go 600 miles.”

What are your thoughts on your team’s performance so far this season?

“I’m proud of our team and the character we’ve shown so far this season. We started off hot with two wins, and our focus is to get back to that momentum and achieve our next victory and move up in the standings.”

FedEx Ground Southwest District Along for the Ride at Charlotte Motor Speedway: For the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, FedEx Ground will recognize the FedEx Ground Southwest district by featuring the letters “SWST” on the FedEx #11 B-Post. The Southwest district is being recognized for excelling in metrics that reflect strong pickup and delivery performance.