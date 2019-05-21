GMS Racing NXS Charlotte Preview

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Fire Alarm Services Inc. Chevrolet Camaro

Charlotte Xfinity Stats

This will be Nemechek’s first NXS start at Charlotte Motor Speedway

2019 Season Stats

10 starts, 2 top-five’s and 8 top-10’s

Notes:

– John Hunter Nemechek and GMS Racing will utilize chassis no. 223 this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This chassis has been run once this season by Nemechek at Las Vegas where he started 10th and finished second.

– Nemechek is currently second in Sunoco Rookie of the Year points, 10 points behind Chase Briscoe in first place.

Quotes:

“I am excited about getting back in the car after a couple weeks off. It gave time for myself and my team to reset and work on our equipment before this long stretch of races coming up. We changed a lot on the car this weekend for Charlotte to hopefully help find some speed and the track is going to be hotter than we anticipated. With the temperature being so hot, the track is going to be really slick and that always makes for entertaining racing. We have Fire Alarm Services back on for this weekend and it’s also NASCAR Salutes weekend which is very special to honor and remember those who have served and continue to serve this country for our freedom.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.