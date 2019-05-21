Ryan Newman – Charlotte Advance

Team: No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Coca-Cola 600 – Sunday, May 26 at 6 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Charlotte Motor Speedway

· Newman will make his 36th Cup start at the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. In 35 prior starts, Newman has 15 top-10s and five top-fives with an average finish of 18.2

· Newman has two runner-up finishes at CMS, the first which came in the fall race in 2003, and most recently the Coca-Cola 600 in 2009.

· Dating back 11 races at Charlotte, Newman has seven top-10s, including three-straight in the previous three Coca-Cola 600 events.

· Newman has secured nine poles at Charlotte Motor Speedway, his most of any track on the NASCAR circuit. He earned his first in his debut race at CMS back in 2001, and followed that with pole awards in 2003 (sweep), 2004, 2005, 2007 (sweep), 2009 and 2010.

· Newman has five Xfinity Series starts at CMS with one win (2005) and finished top-10 in each race. He also made one start in the truck series there in 2009 finishing fourth in a Kevin Harvick-owned truck.

Scott Graves at Charlotte Motor Speedway

· Graves has six MENCS races under his belt at Charlotte Motor Speedway, three with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and three with Daniel Suarez. His best finish of sixth came with Suarez two years ago in the fall race.

· He also has six starts in the Xfinity Series atop the pit box, earning four top-10s and one top five. He finished third with Suarez in 2016, and also earned three top-10s with Chris Buescher in 2014 and 2015.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing in the Coca-Cola 600:

“The Coca-Cola 600 is easily one of the more iconic races of our season. No other sport in the world recognizes and remembers our fallen heroes like NASCAR does, and we’re once again honored to be a part of NASCAR Salutes. Being a member of the Coca-Cola racing family puts an extra emphasis on this race for me personally and I’m honored to continue their tradition in our backyard this weekend. We’re looking forward to hitting the track in our Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang and see what the weekend holds.”

600 Miles of Remembrance

As part of NASCAR’s 600 Miles of Remembrance program centered each season around the Coca-Cola 600, Newman will honor the late Sgt. James Nolen by running his name on the windshield of his No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang this weekend.

Sgt. James Nolen, US Army, was born on March 31, 1984 in Alvin, Texas and was killed-in-action on November 22, 2009 while serving in Afghanistan with Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 508 Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 82nd Airborne. He proudly served as an airborne infantryman and loved everything about it.

The events of September 11th deeply impacted James, inspiring him to enlist in the Army in 2005. James first deployed in 2007 to Afghanistan, for 15 months, but it was on his second deployment where he made the ultimate sacrifice. James was killed, along with a fellow soldier when enemy forces detonated an improvised explosive device on their vehicle. Sgt. Nolen was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his actions.

On the Car

As part of a season-long rollout celebrating Oscar Mayer’s quality meat offerings, plus combined with the #NASCARSalutes theme for this weekend’s race, Newman’s scheme will feature hot dogs in a patriotic way.

Oscar Mayer hot dogs are the key to my family’s summers. It’s true that when you start with a better hot dog, you can do no wrong.

Oscar Mayer hot dogs can’t be beat in taste and quality. They’ve removed all those ingredients people don’t want without sacrificing the delicious taste.

Oscar Mayer hot dogs are available in a ton of different varieties to satisfy even the picky eaters in your family, including everything from Beef, Pork, Chicken, and more.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

Recapping the All-Star Race

Newman finished 13th in last Saturday’s All-Star Race.