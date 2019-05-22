David Ragan Salutes Soldier Killed in the Line of Duty

No. 38 Team to Remember Fallen Hero with Patriotic Paint Scheme

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 22, 2019) – On Memorial Day weekend, the No. 38 Select Blinds Ford Mustang of David Ragan will recognize Corporal William G. Taylor of the United States Marine Corps, who was killed in the line of duty while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

26-year-old Cpl. Taylor of Macon, Ga. was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, and based at Camp Lejeune, N.C. He was killed on Nov. 30, 2005 by small-arms fire while conducting combat operations against enemy forces in Fallujah, Iraq.

Taylor’s name will be displayed on the windshield of Ragan’s Select Blinds Ford for the “Coca-Cola 600” on May 26, where the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will pay tribute to the fallen men and women of the U.S. Military. Ragan’s car will also feature a red, white and blue patriotic paint scheme as part of the initiative.

“We are honored to have Corporal Taylor’s name represented on our car,” said Rick Steele, Founder & CMO of SelectBlinds.com. “NASCAR provides such a great platform to recognize our military and we are proud to do our part to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

“It’s always a very humbling experience to learn the background of the fallen soldier we honor for the Coca-Cola 600,” said Ragan. “I’m looking forward to meeting Corporal Taylor’s family and having them with us for the race. I’m thankful for the opportunity to show them how much we appreciate the sacrifices their family has made.”

The No. 38 patriotic paint scheme will take to the track on Thursday, May 23 for practice and qualifying. The “Coca-Cola 600” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will air Sunday, May 26 at 6:00 p.m. on FOX.

About Select Blinds

Phoenix-based SelectBlinds.com is a leading online retailer of custom window treatments. Established in 2003, the company has more than 2 million customers. SelectBlinds.com is dedicated to offering window blinds and shades with all the safety and efficiency features consumers need at competitive prices. With a focus on safety and style, the company became the first custom window covering provider in North America to offer all of their products with a cordless option on March 31, 2016. The company was recognized by Harvard University/Harvard Business School with the 2015 Humanitarian of the Year Award for working to transform the window covering industry to cordless.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields three full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell, the No. 36 of Matt Tifft and the No. 38 of David Ragan – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. The team’s partnership base includes CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Ford Performance, Love’s Travel Stops, Select Blinds, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Tunity, Surface Sunscreen and Speedco. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at Facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.