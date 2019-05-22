Rick Ware Racing welcomes new partner ahead of crown jewel NASCAR Cup race

CONCORD, N.C. – Officials from Rick Ware Racing (RWR) announced today the signing of a new marketing partner that will debut with the team in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600, one of the series’ crown jewel events at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Enlisted Nine Fight Company will team with Rick Ware Racing’s third car for this weekend’s 60th annual Memorial Day event with veteran driver B.J. McLeod aboard the team’s third Cup Series entry, the No. 53 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Enlisted Nine Fight Company is an active-duty-owned clothing brand. It was founded in 2013 by two Senior NCO’s and a military spouse.

The trio embarked on the arduous task of developing a lifestyle brand that would not only give veterans, their families and patriotic Americans a way to express their love for our Armed Forces, Country and fighting, but also provide an affordable, high-quality product.

Enlisted Nine Fight Company along with Rick Ware Racing will honor two American heroes this weekend. RWR and Enlisted Nine Fight Company CEO and co-founder Dan O’Brien will also enshrine one of the most amazing paint schemes in recent memory.

O’Brien, a Gold Star family member lost his brother William who was killed in combat while serving in Iraq on March 15, 2008. O’Brien will memorialize his brother on the front and rear window of McLeod’s Chevrolet.

Additionally, the team and O’Brien will recognize LTC Robert Friend (RET), Tuskegee Airmen. Friend, a close acquittance to O’Brien is 99-years old and resides in Southern California.

McLeod’s Camaro will be wrapped as a replica P-51 Mustang (Red Tail) airplane, similar to what Friend flew during his tour in World War II.

“We are very honored to have such a great veteran-owned business represented on our No. 53 Chevrolet this weekend at Charlotte,” offered RWR team principal Rick Ware. “NASCAR and Charlotte Motor Speedway do such a great job promoting this weekend’s race for Memorial Day – but also recognizing our heroes before the Coca-Cola 600.

“We unveiled the No. 53 Chevrolet last weekend during the Monster Open and the design received a huge response through the press and through social media – we’re proud to bring it back for another weekend.

“It has also been great hearing from Dan and his staff about the support and attention they’ve been receiving. Hopefully, we can have a solid 600 miles of night racing on Sunday.”

O’Brien says Enlisted Nine Fight Company has embraced the opportunity to enter NASCAR with RWR and is eager to expand the partnership following this weekend’s race.

“I’m very excited to have this amazing opportunity with RWR and B.J. McLeod this weekend at Charlotte,” he said. “We look forward to not only Sunday but also what the future holds for both companies.”

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season continues with the 60th annual Coca-Cola 600 (400 laps | 600 miles) at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26 starting at 6:00 p.m. ET on FOX, the Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90.

To learn more about Enlisted Nine Fight Company, please visit their website, like them on Facebook, follow along on Instagram (@enlistedninefightcompany) and follow them on Twitter (@NineLineApparel).

For more on B.J. McLeod, please like his Facebook page, and follow him on Twitter (@bjmcleod78).

For more on Rick Ware Racing, please “like” them on Facebook (Facebook.com/rickwareracing) or visit WareRacing.com.

Rick Ware Racing is on Twitter. Follow them @RickWareRacing.