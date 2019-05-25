Ford Performance NASCAR: Cindric Posts Top 10 Run in Charlotte XFINITY Race

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Saturday, May 25, 2019

EVENT: Alsco 300

Ford Finishing Results:

9th – Austin Cindric

19th – Chase Briscoe

24th – Cole Custer

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Thompson Pipe Group Ford Mustang – WHAT HAPPENED ON THAT LAST RESTART WHEN YOU HAD THE LEAD? “I got such a good restart before that. I mean, I picked the bottom again because I got such a good launch and I didn’t have it that time. It’s really frustrating. It seemed whoever was leading just couldn’t really get a good launch for whatever reason. I’m pretty frustrated with myself. I think we had a really good Thompson Pipe Group Mustang I just probably made too many mistakes there at the end.”

YOU DROPPED TO SIXTH AFTER SPINNING THE TIRES ON THAT LAST RESTART, BUT GOT BACK UP TO FOURTH BEFORE HITTING THE WALL. WHAT HAPPENED THERE? “I was just getting the air taken off my nose and I was just trying to run the top as best I could right behind somebody and I eventually got the wall. I shouldn’t make those mistakes, but it’s something I’ll learn from.”

YOUR TEAM OVERCAME A LOT OF ADVERSITY TODAY WITH THE HOLE IN THE NOSE. “Yeah, we did a great job fixing the car and then coming back through the field, but it’s just frustrating that that happened. When you put yourself behind like that you kind of lose what you want in the handling of your car.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 PPG Ford Mustang – “It wasn’t the cleanest day by any means. I’m proud to come home with a top 10. That’s probably about the only positive. I thought I learned the right lessons from last year and I guess I didn’t prepare enough for conditions being different or whatever. But I’m proud to come home P9 with the PPG Ford Mustang with one less set of tires than everybody. We’ve got a hard-working team and I’m very thankful for that. This is the first time we’ve had a day like this, so that’s kind of a positive, but, overall, looking forward to getting to Pocono and having a clean run.”

IS THAT AS HOT AS YOU’VE BEEN IN A RACE CAR? “No, I’ve been hotter. I’m not bad.”

HOW DID YOU MANAGE IT? “Hydrating a lot, working out a lot. I don’t have much fat to burn, so I’ve got to get myself some water to burn. All in all, you can’t be mad at the result, but it’s frustrating when the mile-and-a-halves seem to be our weak point, but at least we can recognize it this early in the season and go to work.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 98 Nutri Chomps/Pet Supermarket Ford Mustang – YOU PLAYED A DIFFERENT STRATEGY, BUT THE CAUTION DIDN’T FALL EXACTLY RIGHT FOR YOU. “We were probably for sure a second or third-place car, but honestly I felt like if I could have got clean air I was just as good as the 2. Then we came down, I thought we were still gonna be alright, and we were just working our way back through the field. I was on the outside of somebody and they just drove us into the fence and cut the right-front down and ended our day. I’m really proud of all of our Nutri Chomps Ford guys. We probably brought the best race car we’ve had all year long and feel like we’re finally getting the feel of what I like in a race car and I feel like we’re really gonna be able to contend for races week in and week out now.”

THE DECISION TO STAY OUT WAS A CASE OF JUST DOING SOMETHING DIFFERENT THAN THE 2 AND 00? “No, I don’t really know what the plan was. I know Boswell didn’t think anybody would really come at all and when they all came I never heard if I was coming or not, so I just stayed out. Looking back on it, you never know, but I felt like if we didn’t get put in the wall we still could have won the race. The 7 obviously ran second and he was on the same strategy as us and we were definitely way better than him, so it’s just unfortunate. We’ll go on to Pocono and see what we can do.”

HOW DO YOU FEEL AFTER THIS RACE? “I honestly didn’t feel like it was that hot until after I got in the wall and our race was kind of over there. That’s when it kind of hit me, but I wasn’t too bad. I love when it’s hot and slick. I don’t love sitting in there the whole time, but as far as what the race track does it’s more up my alley. It’s gonna be a hot summer and I’m sure we’re gonna have a lot more of these.”