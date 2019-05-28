Kalahari Resorts and Conventions and Richard Childress Racing Set To Splash Down at Pocono Raceway

Daniel Hemric To Drive Kalahari Resorts’ No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Pocono Raceway

WELCOME, N.C. (May 28, 2019) – Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will continue their partnership for a fourth year in the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with Kalahari Resorts as the primary sponsor for the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Daniel Hemric will power the No. 8 for his first NASCAR Cup Series event at Pocono Raceway on June 2. As home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark in the Pocono Mountains, Kalahari Resorts wrapped the car with a fun, water-inspired scheme.

“The No. 8 looks awesome and I can’t wait to get to Pocono to show it off,” said Hemric. “We have been lucky enough to stay at Kalahari the past two seasons, and my wife and I have a blast at the waterpark, eating at their amazing restaurants and just enjoying the overall atmosphere of the resort with the RCR crew. I hope to repay their great hospitality and partnership with a strong performance on-track.”

The Pocono Mountains resort’s 220,000-square-foot indoor waterpark features thrilling rides and slides, a wave pool and lazy river, specially designed kids’ play areas and adult swim-up bars. Beyond the waterpark, the resort welcomes race fans with nearly 1,000 guest rooms and suites and dry-play activities like Gorilla Grove, with an aerial treetop ropes course, quad zip lines and a new 36-hole mini golf course. An indoor Family Entertainment Center features the latest and greatest in arcade games, the virtual reality sensation The Arena, escape rooms, laser tag, bowling and more. Guests can take a break for a meal at one of the delicious on-site, full-service signature dining experiences – Double Cut Charcoal Grill, Sortino’s Italian Kitchen and B-Lux Grill and Bar – and relax at the world-class Spa Kalahari and Salon.

For those looking to work before play, Kalahari Resorts’ convention center will soon expand to more than 205,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities for business meetings and events.

“We look forward to our partnership with Richard Childress Racing, rookie contender Daniel Hemric and the No. 8 team this season,” said Todd Nelson, owner, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. “We’re excited to see the new scheme and Hemric make a big splash on the track all weekend at Pocono Raceway.”

The Pocono 400 will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019. For more information on today’s announcement and Richard Childress Racing, please visit rcrracing.com. For more information about Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, please visit www.KalahariResorts.com.

About Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and coming soon to Round Rock, Texas, delivers a “world-away” waterpark resort and conference experience beyond expectations. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, is home to America’s largest indoor waterparks. All Kalahari Resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms, full-service Spa Kalahari, a fully equipped fitness center, on-site restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art conference center. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions frequently receives awards and accolades for its guest and convention services. Recent recognition includes: Condé Nast Traveler’s #1 World’s Coolest Indoor Waterparks, TripAdvisor’s 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards, 2017 Pennsylvania Meetings + Events’ Best of Pennsylvania Finalist, 2017 Supplier of the Year Award from the New York chapter of the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA), TripAdvisor’s 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards, 2016 Family Vacation Critic Favorite, TripAdvisor’s 2016 Travelers’ Choice Awards, 2015 Reader’s Choice USA Today’s 10 Best Indoor Waterparks and January 2015 OpenTable’s Diners’ Choice Award for Double Cut Grill’s signature dining experience for the second consecutive year. For reservation and guest information, call 1-877-KALAHARI (525-2427) or visit KalahariResorts.com. To learn more about Kalahari Resorts, members of the media are encouraged to visit KalahariMedia.com.

About Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR celebrates 50 years of racing in 2019 and has earned more than 200 victories and 15 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2019 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA/Symbicort/Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet) along with Rookie of the Year contender Daniel Hemric (No. 8 Caterpillar/Bass Pro Shops/Liberty National Life Insurance/Cessna/VF Workwear Chevrolet). Its Xfinity Series program includes defending Series Champion Tyler Reddick (No. 2 Hurdl/Pinnacle Financial Partners/Anderson’s Maple Syrup Chevrolet) as well as select races with Kaz Grala (No. 21 Camaro).