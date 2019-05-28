Pocono 400 Weekend – Over 30 Events and Activities For Fans

LONG POND, Pa. (May 28, 2018) – Pocono Raceway will host over 30 events and activities, taking place both on and off the track, for fans attending the Pocono 400 race weekend from May 31-June 2. The major races each day will include the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series (AMS) race on Friday, the Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race on Saturday and the Pocono 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race on Sunday.

Kids, ages 12 and under, receive FREE gate admission and camp for FREE all weekend long. Grandstand Parking is free all weekend. Additionally, the race weekend kicks off with the third annual Monster Energy NASCAR Free Friday on May 31. Fans can bring an empty can of Monster Energy, any size, to be recycled at Pocono Raceway to receive free gate admission events on Friday. Adult tickets start at $25 on Saturday and $45 on Sunday. Weekend camping tickets start at $200. Buy tickets by visiting www.poconoraceway.com/tickets.

Grandstand gates (Gates 8 and 11) open daily at 8 a.m. Grandstand Parking lots open daily between 6:00-8:00 a.m. Fans attending should follow traffic patterns to enter through Gate 5 off PA Route 115 or Gate 7 off Long Pond Road. Tractor Trailers can bring their rigs each day to park in the Drydene Tractor Trailer Parking Lot by entering through Gate 7.

Before arriving to Pocono Raceway, guests should visit www.poconoraceway.com/faninfo for an A-Z guide of information including what items are approved for entry into the track, guest policies and much more.

For a full schedule of detailed events and activities, visit www.poconoraceway.com/schedule. Several key events, including on-track racing action, are provided below.

Pocono 400: On-Track Activities

Friday, May 31st:

9:00 a.m. – AMS Practice

12:00 p.m. – AMS Qualifying

1:05 p.m. – NXS Practice

2:05 p.m. – MENCS Practice

3:05 p.m. – NXS Practice

4:05 p.m. – MENCS Practice

5:15p.m. – AMS Driver Introductions

5:30 p.m. – General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 AMS Race

Saturday, June 1st:

10:05 a.m. – NXS Single-Car Qualifying

11:35 a.m. – MENCS Single-Car Qualifying

12:30 p.m. – NXS Driver Introductions

1:00 p.m. – Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NXS Race

Sunday, June 2nd:

12:45 p.m. – Pre-Race Stage Activities Begin

1:20 p.m. – MENCS Driver Introductions

2:00 p.m. – Pocono 400 MENCS Race

Pocono 400: Fan-Driven Events and Activities

Events/Activities on Multiple Days:

50/50 Raffle to Benefit the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital – Pocono Raceway and the Mattioli Foundation will host a 50/50 Raffle to benefit the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital. Fans have won over $100,000 to date during previous race weekend 50/50 raffles. Fans should look out for 50/50 Raffle volunteers, who will be roaming the entire facility, wearing bright yellow shirts all weekend long. Raffle tickets will also be sold near the Gate 8 Box office behind the Grandstand and the Infield Welcome Center in the infield. One lucky fan will be announced before the end of Sunday’s race as the winner of the raffle. The winning number will be posted at www.poconoraceway.com/Pocono5050 at the conclusion of the contest. Fans do not need to be present to win, but they will need to present the winning ticket to claim their prize.



Pre-Race Concerts – There will be a pre-race concert each day at Pocono Raceway’s new Fan Stage, located inside Fan Fair between Gate 9 and 10. Kaleb Lee, rising country star and “The Voice” alum, will play before the races on Friday and Sunday. Local favorites, Porter & Sayles, will perform before Saturday’s NXS race. All pre-race concerts are complimentary for gate admission ticket holders each day. NEW FOR 2019: FREE Carnival – Located in Fan Fair, the FREE Carnival will include five, fair-style fan favorites. The rides include thrillers such as the ‘Round-Up’, ‘Tornado’ and ‘Cobra,’ as well as, a giant slide and swing. These rides are free to all gate admission ticket holders over the three-days of race festivities. There will also be a few classic, fair-style pay-to-play games.Pre-Race Concerts – There will be a pre-race concert each day at Pocono Raceway’s new Fan Stage, located inside Fan Fair between Gate 9 and 10. Kaleb Lee, rising country star and “The Voice” alum, will play before the races on Friday and Sunday. Local favorites, Porter & Sayles, will perform before Saturday’s NXS race. All pre-race concerts are complimentary for gate admission ticket holders each day. Pennsylvania Attorney General Drug Takeback Program and Lap – Race attendees are encouraged to bring unused prescription drugs to one of the two drug take-back booths staffed by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office personnel on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s displays are located inside the Paddock or by the Flag Pole behind the Grandstand on Saturday and Sunday from 8 am – 4 p.m. A limited number of fans who drop their prescription drugs on Saturday will be able to drive the track approximately one hour after Saturday’s NXS race. All others who responsibly dispose of unused drugs will be invited to bring their lap voucher ticket back to Pocono Raceway on a to-be-announced date.