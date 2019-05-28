Roush Fenway Unveils No. 6 Throwback Paint Scheme at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (May 28, 2019) – Roush Fenway Racing unveiled its No. 6 Oscar Mayer Throwback paint scheme during a Tuesday morning event at the famed Darlington Raceway. The scheme pays homage to Mark Martin’s 1993 scheme that scored Jack Roush’s first Southern 500 win in 1993. Reimagined in Oscar Mayer colors, the iconic Wienermobile was also on hand for the event, proudly wrapped in the same throwback scheme.

“It think the scheme looks great,” said Ryan Newman, who will pilot the Ford Mustang during September’s throwback weekend at the 1.366-mile oval affectionately termed the ‘Track Too Tough to Tame.’ “Darlington is my favorite track on the circuit and the Southern 500 is one of the best events on our schedule. I can’t wait to come back here in September and see if we can put this No. 6 back in victory lane.”

Newman has led 334 laps in his career at Darlington, scoring 13 top-10 finishes; including a runner-up finish in 2002. Roush Fenway Fords have won 20 times at Darlington, leading over 4,500 laps and winning five times in NASCAR’s premier Cup Series.

This will be the 70th running of the famed Southern 500. This season’s throwback weekend at Darlington pays tribute to the years 1990-94. Martin led 178 laps in route to his 1993 Southern 500 win. He also drove the scheme to a second-place finish in the spring event at Darlington that same season, leading 123 laps. Martin led 301 laps during the 1993 season at Darlington.

This will be the fifth season Darlington has hosted the throwback weekend, with the event having grown into one of the most popular races on the NASCAR circuit.

“The Throwback platform has been an exceptional way for Darlington Raceway to connect the past, present and future of the sport, and no better place to do it in my mind than here at Darlington, which I think is the most historic and iconic race track on the circuit,” said Kerry Tharp, President of Darlington Raceway. “This will be year five for us and it’s an opportunity for the people to come back that have been a part of the sport for a long time and reconnect with family and friends. It’s a reunion, and we want that reunion to continue to build.”

Oscar Mayer, who first appeared on the No. 6 back in 2003, was featured on the No. 6 during last year’s race at Darlington.

“We at Oscar Mayer have a rich tradition of making quality meats, and we’re excited to celebrate that tradition this September as part of NASCAR’s Throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway,” said Matt Riezman, Associate Director of Marketing, Oscar Mayer. “We’re even more excited to throw back to one of NASCAR’s most iconic drivers, Mark Martin, in a fun way by wrapping our famed Wienermobile to match our throwback No. 6.”

