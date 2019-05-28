Stenhouse Jr – Pocono Advance – Fastenal

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Pocono Raceway

Stenhouse has 12 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Pocono Raceway with an average starting position of 21.5 and average finishing position of 22.7.

In his first career start at the ‘Tricky Triangle’, Stenhouse Jr. won the ARCA race in 2008.

Last time at Pocono

When the caution flag waved with six laps remaining, Stenhouse was scored in the 17th position. On the next restart the two-time Xfinity Series champion spun due to a brake issue, sending the race into overtime. Luckily there was no damage to the No. 17 Ford, allowing Stenhouse to line up in the 22nd position for the final green white checkered where he was able to hold on to taking the checkered flag.

Recapping Last Weekend

Stenhouse Jr. used a fast Fastenal Ford Mustang to overcome early adversity to earn a strong fifth-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway, his first top-five finish at a 1.5-mile track.

In the Points

Stenhouse currently sits 19th in the point standings, just eight points shy of the 16th place cut-off for playoff advancement.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its eighth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Pocono:

“We have struggled at Pocono in the past. Pocono is unique because all three turns are very different. Last time, we had an issue with our brakes so we have taken the steps necessary to hopefully fix that issue. With the new package, it should be interesting as the draft will be important on the straightaways. We had a solid run at Charlotte so we are looking to carry that momentum into Pocono this weekend.”