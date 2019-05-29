FedEx Racing Express Facts – Pocono

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Office Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Pocono 400

Date/Time: June 2/2:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 160 laps/400 miles

Track Length: 2.5 miles

Track Shape: Triangle

2018 Winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2019 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Charlotte Coca-Cola 600 Recap: Denny Hamlin’s up-and-down evening at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday ended on the down side after he spun and wrecked on the last lap of the Coca-Cola 600. His FedEx Ground Toyota had been fast all evening, leading 21 laps and repeatedly climbing back through the field after multiple incidents set him back. Hamlin started in 20th and immediately knew he had a fast car. He finished Stage 1 in second place, and quickly took the lead after the start of Stage 2, where he stayed for 21 laps. But the remaining three stages were full of incidents that knocked Denny toward the back – multiple blown tires plus a pit road miscue where he missed his pit and had to back up. Each time, he rebounded and pushed his way back toward the front. The team had fought back from 19th place, one lap down, in the final stage to climb back into the top 10 for the final laps. But a last-lap incident sent the #11 hard into the inside wall. Denny was able to drive the heavily damaged car over the finish line to be credited with a 17th-place finish.

Pocono Preview: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be heading to the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania for a 400-mile event at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 2. With four wins to his name at Pocono, Hamlin and the #11FedEx team will be seeking a fifth victory, making it the team’s third win of the 2019 Cup Series.

Hamlin Pocono Statistics:

Track: Pocono Raceway

Races: 26

Wins: 4 (2006, 2006, 2009, 2014)

Poles: 3 (2006, 2006, 2014)

Top-5: 10

Top-10: 16

Laps Led: 693

Avg. Start: 7.1

Avg. Finish 12.6

Hamlin Conversation:

Your team fought a tough race in Charlotte; what will your team need to adjust to be successful at Pocono?

“We had a really fast FedEx Toyota in Charlotte, and it’s crazy how many cars we passed over the course of the entire race, repeatedly going from the back to the front. Unfortunately, our finish doesn’t reflect how good of a car we had, but I’m proud of the speed our team brought to the racetrack, and if we can bring that speed with us to Pocono we will be in a great position to win.”

What excites you most about returning to Pocono?

“Historically, the FedEx #11 has had some success and we will be entering Pocono confident that we can secure another victory. Heading to the Pocono Mountains makes for a great racing atmosphere and I’m confident our FedEx #11 team will be up for the challenge.”

FedEx District 35 Colorado South Along for the Ride at Pocono Raceway: For the Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway, FedEx Office will recognize District 25 Colorado South for their top performance during the “Are You Aware” week campaign, where they were top performers in regards to sales related to new water-resistant media product.