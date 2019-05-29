Michael McDowell Race Preview: Pocono Raceway

Michael McDowell on Pocono

13 Starts

Best Finish: 16th

“Pocono is such a unique track and each turn is so different. If your car is good in 1, chances are it’s not good in 3, so you need to figure out what’s going to be the most important corner. I’ve always felt like Pocono is a little more similar to road courses, with each corner being different, high braking, downshifting and all those things. There’s a lot of strategy involved in the race, which I think makes it fun. I’m looking forward to having another good run in our No. 34 Ford this weekend..”

Pocono 400

Pocono Raceway

(Long Pond, PA)

Sunday, June 2

2:00 p.m. ET FS1, MRN