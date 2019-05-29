RCR Event Preview – Pocono Raceway

Richard Childress Racing at Pocono Raceway … In 161 starts at Pocono Raceway, RCR team owner Richard Childress has two wins, both with Dale Earnhardt, who won on July 19, 1987 and July 18, 1993. Additionally, RCR has earned one pole award, 16 top-five and 55 top-10 finishes with 610 laps led at the uniquely-shaped three-turn track. Childress, a former driver in NASCAR’s top division, contributed two of those top-10 finishes under the RCR banner.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,947 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 50 pole awards,108 wins, 489 top-five finishes and 1,071 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.2. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Menards Series title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

#RCR50 … Richard Childress Racing celebrates it’s 50th Anniversary in 2019. Follow our social channels season-long to join in the celebration.

Interactive RCR … For up-to-date news and exclusive content, visit RCR’s corporate Twitter page – @RCRracing – along with the RCR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team Twitter page – @RCRCup, and driver Twitter pages @austindillon3, @TylerReddick and @DanielHemric. Information about the 15-time championship winning organization can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardChildressRacing and at www.RCRracing.com along with official driver pages – http://www.facebook.com/austindillon3 and www.facebook.com/DanielHemric.

Catch the Action … The Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway will be televised live Sunday, June 2 beginning at 2 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

View on Instagram

This Week’s Dow Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Pocono Raceway … Dillon has made 10 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono Raceway, earning his best finish of 12th in June 2018. He has three NASCAR Truck Series starts at the triangle-shaped track, including a win in 2014. In addition to racing the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this weekend in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Dillon plans to compete in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the track for Kaulig Racing, marking his first Xfinity Series start at the track.

Dow brings a science and engineering crew who is driven by limitless curiosity to the RCR Team … Austin Dillon and the RCR team are again supported by Dow’s materials science expertise and technologies this season. Backed by the power of data analysis and virtual modeling, Dow develops and manufactures high-performance components and materials custom-made for the No. 3 car. Dow and RCR’s partnership has expedited innovation and shortened testing time in the automotive industry by recreating in the lab one of the most extreme environments – the racetrack. After 5 years of collaboration, Dow scientists and RCR engineers are continuing to work together to make the No. 3 car faster, safer and more precise. Stay up to date with Dow’s exciting developments at www.dow.com/sports and follow us on Twitter @DowRacing, @DowSports & @DowChemical

Cheering for Dillon … If you’re at Pocono Raceway, come shop Austin Dillon merchandise available track-side by visiting the RCR merchandise trailer in the fan midway.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What is your take on Pocono Raceway and its uniqueness?

“Pocono is definitely unique. It helps get drivers ready for the road courses on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule because shifting comes into play. I enjoy Pocono Raceway. It’s a high speed, high paced track. Turn 2 at Pocono is always tough. You’ve got to carry some speed to set-up your entry to Turn 3, but the long straightaways are what matter. So, if you can get off the corners with the long straights you will be running well.”

Explain a bad Turn 3. How much does it cost you going down the front stretch?

“Just think of it like running a mile and losing a shoe. It’s not fun when your car is not turning off that corner, and you are tight and you can’t get back to the gas. Since there is no Turn 4 at Pocono Raceway, Turn 3 is pretty key.”

Daniel Hemric and the No. 8 Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Pocono Raceway … Hemric will be making his first NASCAR Cup Series start at Pocono Raceway during this weekend’s 400-mile event. The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native made two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the ‘Tricky Triangle,’ recording an average start of 6.5 and an average finish of 6.0 in those two starts. He also has one top-10 finish in two NASCAR Truck Series starts at Pocono.

About Kalahari Resorts & Conventions … The Pocono Mountains resort’s 220,000-square-foot indoor waterpark features thrilling rides and slides, a wave pool and lazy river, specially designed kids’ play areas and adult swim-up bars. Beyond the waterpark, the resort welcomes race fans with nearly 1,000 guest rooms and suites and dry-play activities like Gorilla Grove, with an aerial treetop ropes course, quad zip lines and a new 36-hole mini golf course. An indoor Family Entertainment Center features the latest and greatest in arcade games, the virtual reality sensation The Arena, escape rooms, laser tag, bowling and more. Guests can take a break for a meal at one of the delicious on-site, full-service signature dining experiences – Double Cut Charcoal Grill, Sortino’s Italian Kitchen and B-Lux Grill and Bar – and relax at the world-class Spa Kalahari and Salon.

Mayfair May Fair … Hemric is scheduled to take part in the Mayfair Grand Prix hosted by the Urban Youth Racing School in the Mayfair area of Philadelphia on Saturday, June 1, starting at 4 p.m. He will be one of the many celebrity guests that will take part in a charity go-kart race that will take place on a street course near Cottman Ave and Frankford Ave in Philadelphia.

Meet the Driver … Fans have multiple opportunities to meet the driver of the No. 8 Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this weekend at Pocono Raceway. The Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR merchandise hauler in the fan zone on Saturday, June 1, starting at 10 a.m. ET. He is also scheduled to make an appearance at the Tricky Triangle Club with team owner Richard Childress on Sunday, June 2, starting at 10:45 a.m. ET.

DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTES:

What are your expectations headed to Pocono Raceway for your first Cup Series start at the ‘Tricky Triangle’?

“Pocono Raceway is a place I love to race. It is such a unique and challenging track, but one that puts on a good show for the fans and a fun time for the competitors. I had a couple of solid runs there in the Xfinity Series and hope to continue that this weekend in my Cup debut. My crew chief Luke Lambert has already told me he feels confident in the setup we are bringing to the track, so hopefully we can go out there and make a big splash with this great-looking No. 8 Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Pocono has produced a lot of first-time winners in the past, so our goal is to go there and do our jobs to put ourselves in a position to have a shot at the win at the end of the day.”

What does it mean to have Kalahari Resorts and Conventions on your No. 8 Chevrolet for this weekend with this being their fourth season as a partner of RCR’s?

“Over the past couple of years, my wife and I have been able to enjoy all of the perks that go along with having a partnership with Kalahari Resorts & Conventions. Throughout the Pocono race weekends, we would rush from the track once I was done with my on-track responsibilities to get to Kalahari, enjoy their amazing restaurants, do some shopping and then have fun in America’s largest indoor waterpark. The vibe in the Cup Series garage is always so tense and focused, but it is always great to see the RCR crew guys thrash to finish their work at the track to get to the Kalahari, let loose and run around like a bunch of young kids. We are eager to get back there this weekend to not only go for the win on the track with Kalahari on our No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, but also have a good time and enjoy some team building at the park.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway … Richard Childress Racing has made 12 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway. The Welcome, North Carolina organization has completed 986 laps of the 1,012 (97.4 percent) that they have competed. RCR has accumulated two top-five and seven top-10 finishes and averages a starting position of 12.5 and finishing position of 12.6.

Charlotte Review … Tyler Reddick and the No. 2 Tame the Beast team captured their second win of the season with their victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway last weekend.

The Points …Tyler Reddick remains the current Xfinity Series points leader.

Social Media … To keep up with the latest updates from RCR’s Xfinity Series teams, follow @RCRracing and @RCRNXS on Twitter. Updates can also be found via RCR’s Facebook Page and Instagram (@RCRracing).

Catch the Action … Coverage of this week’s Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons at Pocono Raceway will be televised live on Saturday, June 1, beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on FOX Sports 1. It will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, channel 90.

Tyler Reddick and the No. 2 Tame the Beast Chevrolet Camaro at Pocono Raceway … Tyler Reddick has one previous NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Pocono Raceway, starting and finishing ninth during the 2018 event. Last week’s race winner and the current Xfinity Series points leader also has three previous NASCAR Truck Series starts at Pocono, with his best finish of third coming in 2015.

Groom Boldly & Tame the Beast … Tame the Beast® creates a complete line of men’s grooming products with arousing scents and energizing properties. Products include invigorating lotions, styling products and all-in-one washes with adventurous levels of superfood botanicals and Sasquatch testosterone, “down-there” care products like anti-chafing Nutt Butters, and more. Every Tame the Beast® product is produced in the U.S.A. Learn more about TAME the BEAST® at GetBeast.com.

Meet Reddick … Fans have multiple opportunities to meet Reddick at Pocono Raceway this weekend. The defending series champion and his trophy will take part in a Selfie Session with fans on Friday, May 31 in the Fan Zone beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. Pre-registration is required. Reddick will also be making an appearance at the RCR merchandise trailer on Saturday, June 1, for an autograph session beginning at 11:45 a.m. ET.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

What can you take away from your Xfinity Series start last year at Pocono Raceway to help you prepare for this year?

“I really can’t take anything from last year since we had that different package we were running at Pocono, so this weekend almost feels like a debut for me. It’s going to be a completely different ball game from last year to this year. We may be shifting again, which is something I’ve always found to be challenging. The straightaway speeds are going to be a lot higher than they were last year, too. Some of the guys in the series who raced at Pocono two years ago will definitely have a one-up on me. However, I have a lot of faith in my No. 2 Tame the Beast team headed into the weekend. We’ve got some good momentum going right now after capturing our second win of the season and continuing our streak of top-five finishes. I know this week and next week will be challenging, but I also thought the same thing going into Charlotte so if we work as hard as we did that weekend we’ll be in a good spot.”

What is the most challenging turn for you at Pocono Raceway?

“I think the toughest one for me is Turn 1. There is just so much time to be gained or lost in that turn just by a split-second of on-throttle time or getting on the brake. A lot happens between the time you lift your foot to hit the brake and rolling through the corner. The guys who are really sharp at Pocono are really good at that turn. Pocono is a place where each turn is different, so you’ve got to find which turn you need to be really good at and what’s most efficient for your car and go from there. More times than not you focus on Turns 1 and 3 since they are part of the longest straightaways.”