Roush Fenway Heads to ‘The Tricky Triangle’ For First Time of 2019

Roush Fenway Racing heads north to the mountains of Pocono, Pennsylvania, as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) converges on Pocono Raceway for the first of two times in as many months this weekend. RFR has four Cup wins at the track all-time along with 13 runner-up finishes.

Pocono Raceway

Sunday, June 2 | 2 p.m. ET

FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

It’s Tricky, it’s Tricky (Tricky) Tricky (Tricky)

Roush Fenway Racing has run 206 Cup races at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ dating back to 1988. A Roush Fenway Ford has visited victory lane on four occasions in the Cup series, with the first coming in 2005 with Carl Edwards. Kurt Busch followed with a win in the July race of that same year, one of his three victories for Jack Roush in 2005. Three years later, Edwards found winners circle again in 2008, and Greg Biffle carded the organization’s most recent win at the 2.5-mile track back in 2010.

Runner-Up

Roush Fenway has finished in the second position 13 times at Pocono with six different drivers. All in all, Roush Fenway has finished first or second 17 times at the triangular track.

Tale of the Tape

Overall RFR has 72 top-10 and 45 top-five results at Pocono along with three poles and the four wins. Mark Martin earned back-to-back poles in 1990 and 1991, before capturing his third in 1996.

Where They Rank

Coming off the Coca-Cola 600 and a top-five for Ricky Stenhouse Jr., he is 19th in the points standings, just behind teammate Ryan Newman in 18th. Just 13 points separate positions 15-19 in points as the battle for the playoff spots continue into the summer months.

Roush Fenway Pocono Wins

2005-1 Edwards Cup

2005-2 Busch Cup

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2010-2 Biffle Cup

By the Numbers at Pocono Raceway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

206 4 45 72 3 37096 1031 17.9 16.5 92740

6 0 0 0 0 448 0 21.3 20.8 1120

0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

212 4 45 72 3 37544 1031 18.0 16.6 93860