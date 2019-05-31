Harrison Burton paces only ARCA practice, wins pole at Pocono

When the ARCA Menards Series teams got to Pocono Raceway this morning, they would have to wait for nearly half the morning to get on track. Showers and thunderstorms were in the area and made for a wet race track.

Weepers were also a problem during track drying and with limited time, ARCA officials decided to forego qualifying and used the shortened practice session to set the field for today’s race.

Harrison Burton was the fastest in the 30-minute practice session and will start on the pole for the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200. This continued Venturini Motorsports’ hot streak of earning a front row starting spot. This will be his first pole in the ARCA Menards Series in over 14 races for the 18-year-old.

Last week’s winner, Ty Majeski, was fifth fastest in the practice session thus earning him a fifth place starting spot.

2. Riley Herbst

3. Michael Self

4. Hailie Deegan

5. Ty Majeski

6. Joe Graf Jr

7. Raphael Lessard

8. Cole Glasson

9. Christian Eckes

10. Bret Holmes

11. Travis Braden

12. Ed Pompa

13. Bobby Gerhart

14. Tim Richmond

15. Scott Melton

16. Tommy Vigh Jr

17. Brad Smith

18. Dick Doheny

While showers and thunderstorms plagued the area earlier this morning, there will be no weather woes for Friday night’s #AnywhereIsPossible 200.

The race can be seen on Fox Sports 2 a little after 5:30 p.m. ET and 80 laps will make up the 200-mile race.