Custer wins the Pocono Green 250 at Pocono Raceway

By
Michelle Lippold
-
Photo by Kirk Schroll, Speedwaymedia.com

The NASCAR Xfinity Series enjoyed a beautiful Saturday at Pocono Raceway in the Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.D. Mascaro & Sons.  It was an even better day for Stewart Haas Racing (SHR) with one car winning and another car finishing third.

Cole Custer in his No.00 SHR Ford completely dominated the first stage of the race and was leading until a late caution flag came out.  Tyler Reddick took over the lead until the final turn when he slipped up just enough for Custer to make the pass and win in overtime.

“Tyler gave me a great push down there and I have no idea how we made it stick when he drove down into turn one.” He added, “Our Fims Ford Mustang was just awesome, they’re just awesome people.” Custer stated, “I was nervous once he {Reddick} got by me but he just drove into the corner real deep and lost the track a little bit I and I played it right and got by him. I just can’t thank all the guys enough.”

Stage 1 started with Custer on the pole and Christopher Bell on the outside of the front row. The first caution flag flew when Brandon Jones spun and hit the wall ending his day early. Only a few laps later Joey Gase, Chad Finchum, and Todd Peck tangled up bringing out the second caution. Finchum received heavy damage and was done for the day. On lap 16 Bell got loose and spun bringing out the third caution. Custer handily won the stage having led every lap.

Stage 2 started with John Hunter Nemechek and Jeffrey Earnhardt taking the green after several cars had pitted before the end of stage 1. It looked as if Bell would run away with the stage however, Allgaier had other ideas and took over the top spot. Coming down to the end of the stage Tyler Reddick and Allgaier had a great battle for the stage win but a lapped car unwittingly helped Allgaier take the stage win. There were several great battles going on, but everyone kept it straight and the stage ran caution free.

The final stage Justin Allgaier took the lead for a few laps during green flag pit stops, but once they had cycled through it was Custer back in charge. Things got a little dicey in the closing laps and the caution flag waived when it appeared Austin Cindric got tangled up with Jeffrey Earnhardt and turned him around. Allgaier spun with only a few laps to go sending the race into overtime. Reddick had the lead when the white flag waived but it was Custer with a last lap pass that took the checkered flag and won the race.

Reddick in his No.2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet just didn’t quite have enough at the end to hold back Custer, but still had a great run coming in second place.

“I heard he drove it in deep so I tried to cover the bottom.” Reddick said, “ We were so good at the beginning of the race I just don’t know what changed and the car went a little away from us there. I was just too tight to hold the bottom there. I got loose and it right back to him.  It was really fun to battle with him today, I hope the fans enjoyed it.”

Ryan Preece and Christopher Bell would round out the top five. Noah Gragson, Austin Cindric, Michael Annett, Justin Haley, and Austin Dillon finished sixth through 10th respectively.

Reddick leads the Xfinity Series standings by 76 points over Bell.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will head next to Michigan International Speedway on Sat. June 8.

Xfinity Series Race Number 12
Race Results for the 4th Annual Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro – Saturday, June 1, 2019
Pocono Raceway – Long Pond, PA – 2.5 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 103 Laps – 257.5 Miles

Fin Str No Driver Team Laps S1Pos S2Pos Pts Status
1 1 0 Cole Custer FIMS Manufacturing Ford 103 1 5 56 Running
2 6 2 Tyler Reddick TAME the BEAST Chevrolet 103 3 2 52 Running
3 12 98 Chase Briscoe # Nutri Chomps/Orscheln Ford 103 0 4 41 Running
4 8 8 Ryan Preece(i) Planters Chevrolet 103 0 10 0 Running
5 2 20 Christopher Bell Rheem Toyota 103 0 3 40 Running
6 15 9 Noah Gragson # Switch Chevrolet 103 10 0 32 Running
7 3 22 Austin Cindric MoneyLion Ford 103 5 6 41 Running
8 4 1 Michael Annett Pilot/Flying J Chevrolet 103 0 7 33 Running
9 13 11 Justin Haley # LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet 103 6 9 35 Running
10 11 10 Austin Dillon(i) Maestros Classic Chevrolet 103 4 0 0 Running
11 9 7 Justin Allgaier Klondike Chevrolet 103 2 1 45 Running
12 23 23 John Hunter Nemechek # ISM Connect Chevrolet 103 9 8 30 Running
13 27 86 Brandon Brown # ABS Vans Chevrolet 103 0 0 24 Running
14 14 4 Ross Chastain Georgia Watermelon Association Chevrolet 103 7 0 27 Running
15 22 36 Josh Williams Starbright Star Tron/Simcraft Chevrolet 103 0 0 22 Running
16 28 51 Jeremy Clements RepairableVehicles.com Chevrolet 102 0 0 21 Running
17 16 15 BJ McLeod Teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet 102 0 0 20 Running
18 17 7 Ray Black II ISOKERN Fireplaces & Chmny/ScbLf Chev. 102 0 0 19 Running
19 21 66 Timmy Hill LeithCars.com Toyota 102 0 0 18 Running
20 18 8 Gray Gaulding Chevrolet 102 0 0 17 Running
21 30 90 Ronnie Bassett Jr. Bassett Gutters & More Chevrolet 102 0 0 16 Running
22 10 18 Jeffrey Earnhardt iK9 Toyota 102 0 0 15 Running
23 25 1 Stephen Leicht Teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet 102 0 0 14 Running
24 31 52 David Starr GeorgesToolRntl.com/ATS/Whtbrgr Chev. 101 0 0 13 Running
25 33 78 Vinnie Miller Koolbox/JW Transport LLC Chevrolet 101 0 0 12 Running
26 5 39 Ryan Sieg C2 Freight Resources Chevrolet 100 8 0 14 Running
27 32 99 Todd Peck(i) Pulse Transport Chevrolet 100 0 0 0 Running
28 35 74 Mike Harmon The JourneyHomeProject/Crl Dnls Chev. 99 0 0 9 Running
29 34 0 Garrett Smithley Trophy Tractor Chevrolet 86 0 0 8 Running
30 38 5 Matt Mills J.F. Electric Toyota 65 0 0 7 Brakes
31 36 13 John Jackson CrashClaimsR.US Toyota 36 0 0 6 Vibration
32 29 17 Camden Murphy(i) RWR Chevrolet 36 0 0 0 Vibration
33 19 35 Joey Gase MBM Motorsports Toyota 34 0 0 4 Engine
34 20 93 Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 33 0 0 3 Vibration
35 37 89 Morgan Shepherd Visone RV Chevrolet 31 0 0 2 Handling
36 24 38 Jeff Green RSS Racing Chevrolet 22 0 0 1 Electrical
37 26 42 Chad Finchum Smithbilt Homes Toyota 10 0 0 1 Accident
38 7 19 Brandon Jones Juniper Toyota 6 0 0 1 Accident

