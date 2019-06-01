Ford Performance NASCAR: Pocono (Cole Custer Pilots Mustang to Xfinity Series Win at Pocono)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, June 1, 2019

EVENT: Pocono Green 250 Post Race

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

1st – Cole Custer

3rd – Chase Briscoe

7th – Austin Cindric

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 FIMS Manufacturing Ford Mustang: FINISHED 1st

WHAT ABOUT THAT LAST LAP PASS? “It was pretty unbelievable. Tyler gave me a real run for my money there. I have no idea how he made it stick on that restart on the bottom passing me but he did. He was unbelievable on the brakes at the end. I was just able to kind of force a mistake a little bit trying to pack air on him. It was a fun end of the race. I wish I didn’t have to do it like that, but it probably made it exciting. I can’t thank everyone enough at FIMS. They are great people. Thanks for coming on board for this race. Hopefully we get more wins for them in the future.”

CLEAN AIR WAS KING WASN’T IT? “It was definitely important. It was pretty huge. It is not easy to pass. The biggest problem was that we kind of lost some of our brakes and had to be pretty conservative with that so it was harder to get to the front. We just had a great Mustang that could overcome that.”

HOW ABOUT THIS TEAM AND THIS WIN? MOMENTUM IS ON YOUR SIDE: “Yeah, we are hitting our stride. We have really fast cars and it is just a matter of doing it week in and week out and we have been doing it. We just need to keep going out there and execute.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 98 Nutri Chomps / Orscheln Ford Mustang: FINISHED 3rd

“That last restart I thought I timed it really well and I thought I was maybe going to be able to clear Cole but just didn’t quite have the push from behind. We were too tight to get up there and mix it up with him and Reddick. Overall a really strong day for our Nutri Chomps Ford guys and a good day for Stewart-Haas with Cole winning and us running third. A lot to build on. Still need to get a lot better. We will go to Michigan and see what we can do.”