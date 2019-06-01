RCR Post Race Report – Pocono Green 250

Tyler Reddick Secures Ninth-Consecutive Top-Five with Second Place Finish at Pocono Raceway

Finish: 2nd

Start: 6th

Points: 1st

“Another week, another fast No. 2 TAME the BEAST Chevrolet Camaro from the RCR team. We started off the race with a bit of a challenge since we had to start at the rear due to a transmission change that happened after final practice yesterday. I knew if we were smart and didn’t get caught up in anyone’s mess back there that we’d be back up front in no time. Luckily we were able to get back up there in plenty of time and were able to keep our streak of earning stage points in every stage this season alive. The balance of my TAME the BEAST Camaro was decent in Turn 2, just building tight throughout the run. Randall (Burnett, crew chief) and the team did a great job trying to loosen it up for me, but it just kept snapping back tight. We had to overcome a bit of a hole late in the race after a pit road violation for an outside tire violation, but we had such a fast car that we were able to be back in contention for the final two restart attempts. I had Cole on the start of that final lap but just got way too tight in that final turn. I hate finishing races like that, but we’ll rebound next week at Michigan. If we keep bringing Chevrolet Camaros like this one, we’ll be in good shape.” -Tyler Reddick