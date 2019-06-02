PULLIAM, SELLERS SPLIT SOUTH BOSTON SPEEDWAY LATE MODEL STOCK TWINBILL

SOUTH BOSTON, VA……Former NASCAR Whelen All American Series national champions Lee Pulliam of Alton, Virginia and Peyton Sellers of Danville, Virginia split wins Saturday night in the NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program at South Boston Speedway.

Pulliam survived a tough battle with eventual runner-up Thomas Scott and Sellers, who started at the rear of the 16-car field after deciding following qualifying that he would rather race the car he had designated as his back-up car.

The Alton, Virginia resident edged Scott by .707-second in capturing his second win of the season at “America’s Hometown Track,” with Sellers trailing Scott by a couple of car lengths in third place. Austin Thaxton of South Boston, Virginia and Daniel Silvestri of Great Falls, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers in the opener.

The second race featured another tense battle among the trio, with Sellers driving from his eighth starting position under an inverted start among the top 10 finishers of the first race to take the lead from Thaxton on lap 22 and capture his third win of the season at South Boston Speedway.

Scott, from Efland, North Carolina, held off Pulliam over the last seven laps in a stirring battle for the runner-up spot to finish the night with a pair of runner-up finishes. He trailed Sellers by 1.913 seconds at the finish, with Pulliam less than a car length behind him.

Silvestri finished fourth and Thaxton finished fifth, giving both drivers a pair of top-five finishes for the night.

Moss Scores Win In Limited Sportsman Division Race

Daniel Moss of Danville, Virginia scored his third win of the season Saturday night, fending off Jacob Borst of Elon, North Carolina and Danny Willis, Jr. of South Boston, Virginia in a six-lap dash to the finish that followed the last of the race’s two caution periods to win Saturday night’s 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race.

Moss, the division points leader, edged Borst by .417-second to take the win, with Willis trailing in third place about a second behind Borst. Eric Winslow of Pelham, North Carolina and Kenny Daniel of Sutherlin, Virginia completed the top five finishers.

There were two lead changes among Moss and Borst, with Moss leading twice for a total of 31 laps, including the final six circuits.

Jessica Dana of Mooresville, North Carolina was treated for a foot injury following a crash on lap 25 in which her car crashed into the inside retaining wall on the frontstretch. The car’s fuel cell was ruptured in the crash, sparking a fire that briefly engulfed a portion of the car. Dana was able to escape the flaming car without incident.

Pickrel Takes Win In Budweiser Pure Stock Division Race Jordan Pickrel of Keeling, Virginia started on the pole and scored a flag-to-flag win in the night’s caution-free 30-lap Budweiser Pure Stock Division race. The win was Pickrel’s third of the season in the division.

Division points leader Nathan Crews of Long Island, Virginia took the runner-up spot, finishing about a quarter of a lap behind Pickrel. Jarrett Milam of Keeling, Virginia and Halifax, Virginia residents Bruce Mayo and Randy Hupp rounded out the top five finishers in the race.

Cash Claims Win In Budweiser Hornets Division Race

Aaron Cash of South Boston, Virginia became the third driver this season to score his first career win Saturday night with a flag-to-flag win in the 15-lap Budweiser Hornets Division race. With the win, Cash became the fourth different winner in the division’s first five races of the season.

Two-time winner Steven Layne of Nathalie, Virginia took the runner-up spot, with Kevin Currin of Chase City, Virginia, Josh Dawson of Halifax, Virginia and Jared Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia rounding out the top five finishers.

Butcher, Sauls Take Wins In Southern Ground Pounders Race

Greg Butcher of Mocksville, North Carolina took the win in the Sportsman Division and Dwight Sauls won the Modified Division in Saturday night’s 25-lap race for the regional touring Southern Ground Pounders series.

Sportsman Division driver Jerry Rice led the early portion of the race, with Butcher taking the lead on lap 13 when the engine in Rice’s car went up in smoke.

Next Race At South Boston Speedway

NASCAR racing action returns to South Boston Speedway on Saturday night, June 15, with the 7 p.m. running of the Halifax Insurance Presents Whelen NASCAR Late Model 100 racing program.

A 100-lap race for the NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors will highlight the six-race program. Twin 25-lap races are on tap for the Limited Sportsman Division, and twin 15-lap races are set for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division. A 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division teams will round out the night’s action.

Registration and pit gates open at 2 p.m., practice runs from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and qualifying starts at 6 p.m. The first race gets the green flag at 7 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults. Kids ages 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

For additional information about the Halifax Insurance Presents Whelen NASCAR Late Model 100 racing program or any other events at South Boston Speedway, please visit the speedway s website at www.southbostonspeedway.com or telephone the speedway at 434-572-4947 or 1-877-440-1540.