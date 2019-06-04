Back to His Roots, BAMA Native & Country Artist Riley Green Set to Headline Talladega Superspeedway’s Saturday Night Infield Concert, Oct. 12

Admission to the Concert is Free with the Purchase of a 1000Bulbs.com 500 Ticket

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Talladega Superspeedway welcomes home country music artist and Alabama native Riley Green, who is set to headline the track’s traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on Oct. 12, during the doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend.

Admission to the Saturday Night Infield Concert is FREE to all infield guests and anyone who purchases a ticket to the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) event on Sunday, Oct. 13 (the second race in the Round of 12 of the MENCS Playoffs).

Green, born just down the street from the historic 2.66-mile venue in nearby Jacksonville, AL, introduced his mixture of outlaw-rebellion and respect for tradition across his self-penned four tracks including his 2018 In a Truck Right Now EP (BMLG Records) and his debut No. 1 hit single “There Was This Girl.” His follow-up single “In Love By Now” is currently ascending at Country radio.

Raised on the sounds of traditional Country, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel music, Green learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green. Riley shared the stage with his grandfather, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall (Jacksonville), and other men of his generation, laying a foundation for the songs he’d craft in the years to come.

“Playing at the Talladega Superspeedway has always been a dream of mine,” said Green. “Ever since I was a kid, we would drive down to the race track on Saturday for the concert that night and stay for the Sunday race. Some of my favorite memories as a kid were watching Dale Earnhardt Sr. with my granddaddy on Sunday afternoons. Getting the opportunity to go play a show for my home state in that iconic place will be something I’m sure I’ll never forget.”

Green has been named an “Artist to Watch” by Rolling Stone Country, Taste of Country, Whiskey Riff, Sounds Like Nashville and iHeartRadio among others. He has also been selected as a CMT “Listen Up Artist” and one of MusicRow’s 2019 “Next Big Things.” Green joined Brad Paisley’s 2019 WORLD TOUR, which kicked off earlier this year.

The Saturday Night Infield Concert festivities, located at the intersection of Eastaboga and Talladega Blvds., are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CDT. It kicks off after the running of the Sugarlands Shine 250 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race and Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500. The Sugarlands Shine 250 also has playoff implications as it will serve as the first race in the Round of 6 in the Gander Truck Series Playoffs, the final round before the Championship 4 finale.

For more information about the Saturday Night Infield Concert, the 1000Bulbs.com 500, or the Sugarlands Shine 250, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

Talladega Superspeedway is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year along with Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar. Phase II of the project featuring the one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which will allow fans to be immersed into the sport of NASCAR like never before, is set for its debut during the NASCAR Playoff weekend. Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation. For all things on the Talladega Garage Experience, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-7223 (RACE).

About Talladega Superspeedway

