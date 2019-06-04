KCMG Continues Partnership with Richard Childress Racing into 2019

Hong Kong-based motorsports group to serve as a multi-race primary partner on Tyler Reddick’s No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro

WELCOME, N.C. (June 4, 2019) – Building on a successful partnership over the past two years, Richard Childress Racing (RCR) announced today that KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) is returning as a multi-race partner during the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The international brand will first appear on Tyler Reddick’s No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro for the upcoming race weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

KCMG, a Hong Kong-based international motorsports group, was founded by Dr. Paul Ip in 2007. With operations spread across Asia and Europe, KCMG is expanding the network for support and development of professional racing across the world through motorsport services, equipment, team management and quality distribution. KCMG became the first Chinese team to ever race in the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2013. In 2015, the team scored a historic LMP2 victory at Le Mans.

KCMG Composites, also established by Dr. Paul Ip, is a global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Parts (CRFP) solution provider that provides R&D, prototyping, testing and production capabilities in the fabrication of carbon fiber. Their products range from structural parts for the automotive and aerospace sectors to specialty motorsport components and luxury items. Working alongside KC Motorgroup Ltd., KCMG Composites has acquired a vast knowledge in the composite technology and understand the demands and solutions motorsports teams need.

Through its continued partnership, RCR and KCMG are working to create opportunities for KCMG Composites using NASCAR as a business development platform.

“Our association with Richard Childress Racing has provided a valuable channel for expanding our presence in the United States, particularly as it relates to stock car racing applications,” said Dr. Paul Ip, founder of KC Motorgroup. “KC Motorgroup has experienced success on a global level, and we’re proud to continue our winning tradition with Richard Childress Racing and Tyler Reddick.”

Reddick, the defending Xfinity Series champion and current points leader, has had a strong start to the 2019 season, securing two wins, two pole awards, 10 top-five and 11 top-10 finishes so far.

“We’ve developed a very successful partnership with Dr. Paul Ip and KCMG,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. “Over the past two years, KCMG Composites has developed several stock-car related business opportunities. We’re looking forward to continuing to help further expand KCMG’s presence in the U.S. and abroad.”

About KCMG:

KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) is an international motorsport services group established in 2007 by Dr. Paul Ip. The group, with its headquarters located in Hong Kong, has operations reaching across Europe and the Asia Pacific region. KCMG operates closely with many partner companies and racing organizations around the world to provide unrivalled Motorsport Services, Equipment, Team Management and quality distributorship in the Automotive Industry. 2013 saw KCMG become the first Chinese outfit ever to race at the world famous Le Mans 24 Hours in its 90-year history and participate in the FIA World Endurance Championship. The Hong Kong-based team later on took an historic LMP2 victory at Le Mans and was Vice Champion in FIA WEC in 2015. With years in the motorsport industry, KCMG has been involved in a wide range of Formula, GT and Le Mans prototype endurance racing series across the globe. For more information please visit www.kcmg.com.hk or email info@kcmg.co.hk.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR celebrates 50 years of racing in 2019 and has earned more than 200 victories and 15 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2019 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA/Symbicort/Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet) along with Rookie of the Year contender Daniel Hemric (No. 8 Caterpillar/ Bass Pro Shops/Liberty National Life Insurance/Cessna/VF Workwear Chevrolet). Its Xfinity Series program includes defending Series Champion Tyler Reddick (No. 2 Hurdl/Pinnacle Financial Partners/Anderson’s Maple Syrup Chevrolet) as well as select races with Kaz Grala and Joe Graf, Jr. (No. 21 Camaro).