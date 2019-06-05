AmericanTrucks’ COVER UP GIVEAWAY | June 2019

Enter Daily to WIN Truck Bed Covers for YOU and 4 of YOUR Friends!

PAOLI, Pa. (June 5th, 2019) – At AmericanTrucks (AT), we love our customers and our customers love their trucks. A recent survey of our “truckstomers” revealed that bed covers, AKA tonneau covers, are one of the most popular product categories on AT’s site. With their popularity, and AT’s massive selection of bed cover styles, the time is here to announce a product giveaway featuring truck bed covers for the month of June 2019.

AT’s “Cover UP” giveaway isn’t just giving away a single product and calling it a day—NO WAY! By visiting AT’s truck bed covers page and entering, you could have the chance to win a bed cover for yourself as well as 4 of your truck-owning friends! Don’t have any friends? Keep them all for yourself—a value of up to $5000! Visit the entry form on AT’s bed cover page for the official rules and be sure to enter daily for your best chance to take home the grand prize!

Enter Daily Here: https://www.americantrucks.com/truck-bed-covers.html

