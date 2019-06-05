Angela Ruch – Speedycash.com 400 Race Advance

Speedycash.com 400 | Texas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 The Ruch Life Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Angela Ruch

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Angela_Ruch

Angela Ruch on Racing at Texas: “I’ve had this date circled on my calendar since I left Texas earlier this year,” said Ruch. “Our 44 team showed good speed all weekend and we were on the move early in the race before our incident. I’m excited to get back behind the wheel in Texas and compete at this fast track under the lights again Friday night.”

Ruch at Texas: Friday night’s race at Texas Motor Speedway marks Ruch’s second at the 1.5-mile track. In her first start at Texas Motor Speedway earlier this season, Ruch was on the move early, passing seven trucks in under 15 laps, before being involved in an accident knocking her out of the race and finishing 30th.

This will be Ruch’s fourth start with Niece Motorsports. The new mom has made five NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts so far this season with a best finish of eighth in Daytona.

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet will carry The Ruch Life colors this week at Texas Motor Speedway. The Ruch life not only follows the emotional and unpredictable journey of Angela Ruch’s return to the race track, but also her and her husband’s journey to adopt a baby and start a family.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Reid Wilson, Timothy Peters, Angela Ruch and Kyle Benjamin. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.