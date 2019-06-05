CITGARD Returns to Front Row Motorsports and the No. 38 Team at Michigan

David Ragan Ready to Lead CITGARD to Another Strong Weekend

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 5, 2019) – For the second time in 2019, David Ragan’s No. 38 Ford Mustang will carry the CITGARD colors during the “FireKeepers Casino 400” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

CITGARD, a member of the CITGO® Petroleum Corporation family of brands, began its 2019 partnership with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Michigan will be CITGARD’s second race of the year with the No. 38 Ford. Coming off a strong run in Las Vegas, where Ragan qualified sixth (his best of the season thus far), the team anticipates an even stronger weekend ahead.

“It’s great to have CITGARD back on the car this weekend in Michigan,” said Ragan. “We had some great speed and a great qualifying effort with the car in Vegas. Seth and the crew have worked hard to develop our speedway notebook, and we’ve been making a lot of progress with this package, earning a top-15 at Charlotte. Michigan is a super fast racetrack. It’s a fun place to race, but it’s also very challenging. Maintaining track position is super important, and that’s where strategy comes into play a lot of the time. I’m looking forward to putting on a good show for our partners.”

The No. 38 CITGARD Ford Mustang will take to the track at Michigan International Speedway on Friday, June 7 for practice and qualifying. The “FireKeepers Casino 400” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will air Sunday, June 9 at 2:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

For more information about CITGARD, visit www.citgolubes.com.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields three full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell, the No. 36 of Matt Tifft and the No. 38 of David Ragan – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. The team’s partnership base includes CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Ford Performance, Love’s Travel Stops, Select Blinds, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Tunity, Surface and Speedco. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.