JR Motorsports — NXS Michigan Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Michigan International Speedway

RACE: LTi Printing 250 (125 laps / 250 miles)

DATE: Saturday, June 8, 2019

Michael Annett

No. 1 Allstate Parts and Service Chevrolet

• Michael Annett’s best NASCAR Xfinity Series finish at Michigan International Speedway is 12th in 2012.

• Annett has been very consistent in 2019, completing all but 18 laps of the season’s first 12 races (99.2 percent).

• This weekend, Annett will sport the colors of Allstate Parts and Service on the No. 1 Chevrolet for JRM. It is the first of three scheduled races for the company, the others coming at Road America and Kansas Speedway.

• Annett’s eighth-place finish last week at Pocono Raceway was his eighth top-10 result of the season in 12 races and third straight in the series.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• In eight NXS starts at Michigan, Justin Allgaier has one top five and four top 10s. His best effort of fourth came in 2010.

• The NXS veteran has led 14 laps at the track and finished ninth in his most recent start there last season.

• In seven starts on 2-mile tracks since joining JR Motorsports, Allgaier has only one finish outside of the top 10, with a best finish of second coming at Auto Club Speedway last season.

• With 12 races complete in the 2019 season, the Illinois native is fifth in the NXS point standings and fourth in the projected playoff standings.

Jeb Burton

No. 8 LS Tractor Chevrolet

• Jeb Burton will get behind the wheel of JRM’s No. 8 Chevrolet for the third time in 2019 this weekend at Michigan.

• In his most recent NXS start for JRM at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Burton started 16th and finished seventh.

• At tracks 2-miles in length or larger in the NXS, Burton has one top five and one top 10 in six starts.

• This will be the first primary race for LS Tractor, one of the fastest growing tractor companies in North America, on Burton’s No. 8 Chevrolet. Based in Battleboro, N.C., the company will also be on the No. 8 at Bristol in August with Burton.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Switch Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson will make his first NXS start at Michigan this weekend.

• Gragson has earned one top five and two top 10s in two previous starts in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series at Michigan.

• In five previous starts on tracks 2 miles or larger in the NXS, Gragson has recorded one top five (Talladega 2018) and two top 10s (Talladega 2018, Pocono 2019).

• Following last weekend’s sixth-place finish, the Las Vegas native remains eighth in the championship standings, 61 points ahead of the 12th and final cutoff position for the Playoffs.

Driver Quotes

“Michigan is a big, wide track where you can search out the best line for your car. It gives you a lot of options based on the conditions and your car’s handling. We’ve had some really fast cars these last few weeks, and we’ve been qualifying well, so I am looking forward to taking the No. 1 Allstate Parts & Service Chevrolet to the front of the field this weekend. We were at the front all day at Pocono, so we’re just going to keep it going this weekend in Michigan.”– Michael Annett

“I’m really looking forward to getting to Michigan this weekend. It’s such a fun race track and this BRANDT Professional Agriculture team has been working hard to prepare a fast Camaro. We didn’t exactly get the finish we were looking for at Pocono, so I’m hoping we can get the momentum we had back on track this weekend.”– Justin Allgaier

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to run my third race in the No. 8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports this weekend at Michigan. We welcomed LS Tractor to the team a few weeks ago, and this will be the first of two primary races for them this season. We’ve had two solid finishes in this No. 8 car, and the team is coming off of a strong run at Pocono Raceway. I definitely want to use that momentum to continue building and growing this team as we head to my first start at Michigan International Speedway.”– Jeb Burton

“I’m excited to head to Michigan with our Switch Chevrolet. We’re coming off of two really good weekends in Charlotte and Pocono and I’m very confident that we can continue that momentum into Michigan. I know that Dave (Elenz, crew chief) has had some really good runs here in the past and hopefully I can keep that streak going on Saturday. It’s going to be a fun day for sure.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates

• JRM at Michigan: In 31 NXS starts in the Irish Hills, JR Motorsports has two victories (Brad Keselowski in 2009 and Regan Smith in 2013), one pole award (Alex Bowman in 2016), 10 top fives and 20 top 10s. Of all the tracks in the NXS circuit, Michigan International Speedway ranks second for the organization in average finish (9.9).

• Allgaier Autograph Session: Justin Allgaier will sign autographs at the JR Motorsports / Hendrick Motorsports souvenir trailer on Friday, June 7, from 5 – 5:30 p.m. ET at Michigan International Speedway.

• U.S. Cellular Sweepstakes: One grand prize winner will have the chance to wave the green flag for the U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway and be an honorary pit crew member for JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier, who will pilot the U.S. Cellular Chevrolet Camaro SS in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, July 27. The sweepstakes, which runs through July 14, will also provide the grand prize winner and a guest an official pit crew shirt, a tour of the No. 7 team hauler, attend the driver’s meeting with Allgaier and crew chief Jason Burdett, plus sit atop the pit box for the race and more. To enter to win and to see the full sweepstakes details, visit www.USCellular250.com.