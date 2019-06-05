Kyle Benjamin – Speedycash.com 400 Race Advance

Speedycash.com 400 | Texas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 International Cellulose Corporation Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kyle Benjamin

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @KyleBenjamin_

Kyle Benjamin on Racing at Texas: “I’m looking forward to this opportunity with Niece Motorsports,” said Kyle Benjamin. “Phil (Gould, crew chief) and the team have made 1.5-mile tracks a focus, and it showed in Ross Chastain’s win in Kansas. I’m leaning on them this weekend and will use the race as a learning experience, but I’d also like to give them a good result we can build on.”

Benjamin at Texas: Friday night’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway marks Benjamin’s first start at the 1.5-mile track.

About Benjamin: The 21-year-old’s impressive resume includes multiple wins in the ARCA Racing Series. In 23 starts, Benjamin earned three wins, three poles, nine top-five finishes and 17 top-10 finishes.

By the age of 19, the Easley, South Carolina native, had earned five wins in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, including three victories from the pole position.

Benjamin has two NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts to his credit, both coming last season at Martinsville Speedway. He did not start outside of the top-five in either event, earning two top-five finishes, including a runner-up finish in the spring, and leading a combined total of 80 laps.

Additionally, Benjamin has eight starts under his belt in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, coming in 2017 and 2018. In those eight starts, he earned two poles; qualifying in the top-10 in seven races and in the top-12 for all eight. He earned two top-five and three top-10 finishes in those eight starts and led multiple laps in half of those starts.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the International Cellulose Corporation colors this Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.

International Cellulose Corporation (ICC) is the industry’s leading developer and manufacturer of spray-applied thermal and acoustical finish systems. ICC’s line of high-performance products, consisting of natural, plant-based fibers, and specialty water-based adhesives, are utilized as exposed interior finishes for commercial building projects. For more information, please visit spray-on.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Reid Wilson, Timothy Peters, Angela Ruch and Kyle Benjamin. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry.

Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.