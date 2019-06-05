Ross Chastain – Speedycash.com 400 Race Advance

Speedycash.com 400 | Texas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 38 Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Ross Chastain on Racing at Texas: “Texas is a special place for our team owner Al, so there’s definitely a little added pressure to perform well for him and all of his employees out here this week,” said Chastain.

“My Niece Motorsports team has been very fast all year, and we have a tall order ahead of us to get both in the top-20 in points and win a race before the playoffs start. But that’s a mountain we’re willing to climb.”

Chastain on Pursuing Truck Points: “After much consideration and many conversations, I’ve decided to pursue championship points in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, effective immediately,” said Chastain.

“This shift will allow me to be in the truck race this weekend in Texas, and I’m grateful to everyone at Niece Motorsports for giving me this opportunity.

“I’m thankful to everyone at Johnny Davis Motorsports and Kaulig Racing for their efforts this year. I will continue to run races for each organization where sponsorship for 2019 has been solidified.

“I know this is the best decision for me at this time and am thankful for everyone who has and will continue to support me moving forward into 2019 and beyond.”

Chastain at Texas: Chastain has six NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) starts at Texas Motor Speedway. In those six starts he has earned one top-10 finish, two top-15 finishes and four top-20 finishes.

Earlier this season at Texas Motor Speedway, Chastain had a strong truck, running up front for much of the race. However, the No. 45 Chevrolet had a tire issue with a few laps remaining and had to limp to the finish. Even with the late-race issue, Chastain still managed a top-10 finish; a seventh-place result.

In addition, Chastain has made nine NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, with his best finish of 11th coming last fall.

Chastain also has three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway.

On the Truck: The No. 38 Chevrolet will represent Niece Equipment this Friday at Texas Motor Speedway. Team owner Al Niece is the founder and president of Niece Equipment, headquartered in Buda, Texas.

Niece Equipment, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind. Capability ranges from 2,000-gallon water trucks to 12,000-gallon water towers. The fuel/lube trucks offered range from 600 to 4,000 gallons.

In addition, the No. 38 Chevrolet will carry the TrüNorth™ colors. TrüNorth™ is the leading provider of commercial asset related warranty programs and services for dealers, fleets, owner-operators, and commercial finance companies.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Reid Wilson, Timothy Peters, Angela Ruch and Kyle Benjamin. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.