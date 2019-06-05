Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Michigan I

Roush Fenway Heads North to Backyard of Ford, Jack Roush

In one of the most anticipated weekends on the schedule each year for Jack Roush, Roush Fenway Racing heads North to the backyard of its owner and Ford Motor Company as The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) converges on the 2-mile Michigan International Speedway. Overall RFR Fords have 23 wins at MIS with 91 top-five and 150 top-10 finishes.

Michigan International Speedway

Sunday, June 9 | 2 p.m. ET

FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Coca-Cola Ford Mustang

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 NOS Energy Ford Mustang

Home Sweet Home

Michigan International Speedway serves as ‘home’ for Jack Roush and Roush Fenway Racing, located just an hour from Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan. MIS has naturally been one of the organization’s most successful tracks on the circuit, with the team earning a total of 23 wins across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

I Said Welcome to Detroit City

In 207 MENCS starts at Michigan, Roush Fenway has recorded 13 wins, 56 top-fives and 101 top-10 finishes with 2,452 laps led. Former driver Greg Biffle earned the organization’s most recent victory in June 2013 after starting 19th and leading 48 laps. Biffle’s win was also the 1,000th NASCAR victory for Ford Performance.

Roush vs. Everybody Else

Roush Fenway’s 13 wins in the MENCS at Michigan are the most of any track on the MENCS schedule. Five different drivers have earned victories for Roush Fenway at the two-mile oval with former drivers Mark Martin and Biffle both taking the checkered flag on four separate occasions. Roush Fenway drivers Matt Kenseth (two), Carl Edwards (two) and Kurt Busch (one) have also gone to victory lane for the organization in Michigan.

Consistency in the Motor City

Michigan ranks first overall among all tracks that Roush Fenway has competed on in the MENCS in top-five finishes, top-10 finishes and in average finish among tracks that they have run two or more races. Roush Fenway has recorded 56 top-fives, 101 top-10s and has an average finish of 14.2 at the two-mile oval.

Tale of the Tape

Where They Rank

Coming off the Coca-Cola 600 and a top-five for Ricky Stenhouse Jr., he is 19th in the points standings, just behind teammate Ryan Newman in 18th. Just 13 points separate positions 15-19 in points as the battle for the playoff spots continue into the summer months.

Roush Fenway Michigan Wins

1990-2 Martin Cup

1993-2 Martin Cup

1993 Martin NXS

1995 Martin NXS

1997-2 Martin Cup

1998 Burton NXS

1998-1 Martin Cup

1999 Biffle Truck

2000 Biffle Truck

2002-1 KensethCup

2003-1 Busch Cup

2004-2 Biffle Cup

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2006-2 Kenseth Cup

2007-1 Edwards Cup

2007 Kvapil Truck

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2008 Edwards NXS

2008 Darnell Truck

2009 Braun Truck

2011 Edwards NXS

2012-2 Biffle Cup

2013-1 Biffle Cup

By the Numbers at Michigan International Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

209 13 56 101 4 39849 2452 18.2 14.3 79698

59 5 27 37 4 6459 703 11.7 12.1 12918

21 5 8 12 1 2021 260 10.9 11.3 4042

289 23 91 150 9 48329 3415 16.3 13.6 96658