Stewart-Haas Racing Driver Clint Bowyer to Participate in Special Coke Zero Sugar 400 Ticket Package

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 5, 2019) – Clint Bowyer,who owns 10Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victories and drives the No. 14 Mobil 1/Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), will be part of a special ticket package on sale now for the upcoming 61st annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday night, July 6 at Daytona International Speedway.

The ticket package, available starting at $114 per ticket for adults and $29 for children 12 and under, includes:

· A reserved seat for the Coke Zero Sugar 400

· UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access

· 15-minute question-and-answer session with Bowyer

· Clint Bowyer autographed item

The personable driver from Emporia, Kansas currently sits ninth in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points with four top-five finishes and seven top-10 runs. Bowyer, in his third season racing for SHR, is a versatile driver with wins on every type of track the NASCAR Cup Series visits, including a pair of wins on superspeedways.

Bowyer has twice finished in the top five of the Monster Energy Series championship standings and won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2008. He earned his lone Daytona win in a July Xfinity Series race in 2009.



Tickets for the Clint Bowyer ticket package are limited and available at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/clintbowyer or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

Tickets for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Weekend on July 4-6, and all Daytona International Speedway events, can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest Speedway news.