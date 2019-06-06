​Kaulig Racing – Who Needs Luck? Haley Prepared to Bring Speed to the Irish Hills

Justin Haley Notes:

First Career Start at Michigan International Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Michigan International Speedway: 7th (Spring 2016)

Best Finish at Michigan International Speedway: 10th (Spring 2018)

Quotes:

“We’re headed to Michigan International Speedway this weekend, a two-mile race track – nothing like we’ve been doing! It’s not a mile-and-a-half; it’s got a lot of grip, and it’s really high banked. These cars will be going super fast! We are coming off a Top 10 in Pocono – we were really strong there. I’ve said all year that we’ve got super fast cars at the bigger tracks, and this weekend should play into our field. I’m looking forward to getting this LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy back up front.”

