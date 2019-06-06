Final Chance to Register for AM2019!

World’s Largest Charity-based Mustang Show | June 15, 2019 at Maple Grove Raceway

PAOLI, Pa. (June 4th, 2019) – AM2019, AmericanMuscle’s (AM) 11th annual Mustang show, is coming up fast on Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton, PA. With a limited number of show spaces left, this is the final chance to claim yours and compete for one of the 90+ awards ranging from “Best Of” generations, to best vanity plate, club awards, and more!

“The AmericanMuscle Mustang Show somehow manages to get better and better every year. Whether it be the cars, the events, the people or a combination of all three—it truly is a show to put on your list for 2019!” —Justin Dugan

Attracting enthusiasts from all over the country to celebrate America’s favorite pony car, AM2019 supports Make-A-Wish® (MAW)—the non-profit organization founded to arrange experiences described as “wishes” to children diagnosed with critical illnesses. Last year, AM’s Mustang Show included 10,000+ attendees, 3,000+ Mustangs, helping to raise over $360,000 to date for MAW. This year’s show is forecasted to be the biggest one yet featuring everything from car judging to Mustang parades, burnout competitions to drag racing!

To register, visit: https://www.americanmuscle.com/11th-annual-americanmuscle-mustang-show-registration.html

For more info, visit: https://www.americanmuscle.com/car-show-2019.html

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanMuscle

Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang parts providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger in 2018, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after parts, accessories, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to offering the Mustang and Challenger communities with the highest level of customer service. Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.