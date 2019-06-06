RCR Event Preview – Michigan International Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Michigan International Speedway … In 171 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan International Speedway, RCR teams have earned three wins, two with Dale Earnhardt (1987, 1990) and one with Kevin Harvick (August 2010). Additionally, RCR has claimed 25 top-five and 58 top-10 finishes with 10 different drivers including Richard Childress, a former driver in NASCAR’s top division, who recorded top-10 finishes at MIS in June 1978 and August 1979.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,949 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 50 pole awards,108 wins, 489 top-five finishes and 1,071 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.2. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Menards Series title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

This Week’s Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Michigan International Speedway … In 13 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan International Speedway, Dillon boasts two top-five and four top-10 finishes.

By Seeking Together, We Can Solve Anything – Dow Salutes Veterans … Our solutions are reshaping our world. And at the heart of our solutions are our people. Their diversity is our strength. They reflect the world in which we do business and the communities in which we live. As a diverse community of approximately 37,000 employees worldwide, together we can solve anything.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Much like a lot of this year, there are many unknowns going into Michigan International Speedway with a new rules package. You finished 14th and fourth there last year. Does that mean anything though going there this time around?

“Michigan International Speedway has been a really good place for us. I feel like I’ve always had speed there. We won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race last year with a similar package that we currently race in the Cup Series so as a company I feel like we have a good setup at Michigan International Speedway, and that usually bodes well.”

What do you think we’re going to see during the race at Michigan International Speedway?

“There should be a lot of pushing and shoving. We saw a lot of that in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan last year. There will also be some drafting. It’ll be fun. It’ll be a wild one for sure.”

Daniel Hemric and the No. 8 Chevrolet Accessories Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Michigan International Speedway … Daniel Hemric will be making his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Michigan International Speedway in this weekend’s 400-mile event. The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native has made two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 2-mile speedway, including a runner-up finish in 2018. He also made two NASCAR Truck Series starts there, earning an average start of 7.5 and an average finish of 5.0.

About Chevrolet Accessories … Chevrolet Accessories are the only accessories Designed, Engineered, Tested, and Backed by Chevrolet. Chevrolet Accessories are integrated into the vehicle at the design stage for fit, appearance and compatibility. We put our accessories through a lineup of demanding design and testing processes including: Cycle tests that include thousands of on/off and open/close cycles; corrosion testing; deflection, impact or stone chip resistance; Electromagnetic compatibility with Chevrolet entertainment systems; and Vibration and moisture resistance. Customers trust that Chevrolet Accessories have been engineered specifically for their Chevrolet vehicles. Customers have more freedom than ever to personalize their vehicles, enhance utility and accommodate their active lifestyles. For more information, visit chevy.com/accessories.

Sunoco Rookie of the Year Standings … After a strong run at Pocono Raceway, Hemric is now leading the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings. The driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet Accessories Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 enjoys a four-point lead over Ryan Preece and has an 82-point gap over Matt Tifft.

DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTES:

You have had strong runs in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Michigan, finishing second to your teammate Austin Dillon there in 2018. Are you excited to get back there in a Cup Series car for the first time? Will it help that the rules package this year may be similar to what you raced there last year in the Xfinity Series?

“I think the aero package this year for the Cup Series will have some similarities to what was run at Michigan in the Xfinity Series last year. This package has its own things that make it what it is, but we learned some things pretty quickly through practice last year with the Xfinity Series car that were really key to allowing us to have the speed and driveability we had in the race – especially considering how close the pack was during the race. I hate we missed out on our first win there last year, but it was great to have one of our RCR cars in Victory Lane at the end of the day. I look forward to going there for the first time in a Cup car. I know it won’t be 220 mph getting into Turn 1 like it used to be, but I think the racing is going to be just as close and intense as it has ever been. It should be a good show for the fans.”

There is some thought that we could see Daytona and Talladega-style racing at Michigan with this package. Do you expect something along those lines on Sunday?

“I can see the racing at Michigan being similar to Daytona and Talladega with this package, but when we go to Daytona and Talladega those tracks are so wide and banked that it holds the car and your balance isn’t as crucial as other tracks. This weekend at Michigan, your balance is going to be crucial to stay committed. I feel like everybody will be able to drive fairly well by themselves, but once you get in groups you may have some separation because guys will have to work the throttle and that backs the whole group up behind them and a couple cars are able to drive away. It will still be key to make our No. 8 Chevrolet Accessories Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 drive well to make sure you can hang on to the lead pack and have a shot at the win at the end of the day.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Michigan International Speedway… In 48 Series starts at the two-mile speedway, RCR has captured three victories with drivers Kevin Harvick (2003), Paul Menard (2014) and Austin Dillon (2018). The Welcome, N.C., organization has completed 5,869 of the 5,877 laps (99.9 percent) that they have competed. RCR has accumulated two pole awards,12 top-five and 27 top-10 finishes, led 270 laps and averages a starting position of 10.6 and finishing position of 11.5.

Welcome, Joe Graf Jr. … Joe Graf Jr. will be making his first of select starts for RCR in the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend at Michigan. This weekend will also be Graf Jr.’s NASCAR Xfinity Series debut.

Pocono Review … Tyler Reddick picked up his ninth-consecutive top-five finish when he placed second during Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway.

The Points …Tyler Reddick remains the current Xfinity Series points leader.

Tyler Reddick and the No. 2 KCMG Chevrolet Camaro at Michigan International Speedway …

Tyler Reddick has two previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Michigan International Speedway, with his best finish of seventh coming during last year’s event. The current Xfinity Series points leader also has two NASCAR Truck Series starts at the two-mile track, with a top-10 finish coming in 2015.

About KCMG … KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) is an international motorsport services group established in 2007 by Dr. Paul Ip. The group, with its headquarters located in Hong Kong, has operations reaching across Europe and the Asia Pacific region. KCMG operates closely with many partner companies and racing organizations around the world to provide unrivaled Motorsport Services, Equipment, Team Management and quality distributorship in the Automotive Industry. 2013 saw KCMG become the first Chinese outfit ever to race at the world famous Le Mans 24 Hours in its 90-year history and participate in the FIA World Endurance Championship. The Hong Kong-based team later on took an historic LMP2 victory at Le Mans and was Vice Champion in FIA WEC in 2015. With years in the motorsport industry, KCMG has been involved in a wide range of Formula, GT and Le Mans prototype endurance racing series across the globe. For more information please visit www.kcmg.com.hk or email info@kcmh.co.hk

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

What are your thoughts heading into Michigan International Speedway, a track that can sometimes act a little bit like a superspeedway?

“For me, Michigan International Speedway is kind of like the little cousin of California. Auto Club Speedway is so wide and the track surface is a lot older, so I know conditions are different, but I was hoping Michigan would have widened out a little bit more than it has so far. I’m still holding out hope that one day it will get there. As of right now, it’s still tight racing and all about managing track position and your car the best that you can in clean air. At the same time, you don’t want a car that will go haywire on you when you’re in traffic, because you will be in traffic at one point during the race. You have to be smart at Michigan and do everything you can to keep your track position for the whole day.”

Joe Graf Jr. and the No. 21 EAT SLEEP RACE Chevrolet Camaro at Michigan International Speedway … Joe Graf Jr. will be making his first of select starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing in the No. 21 EAT SLEEP RACE Chevrolet Camaro this weekend at Michigan International Speedway. Graf Jr. has one previous start in the ARCA Menards Series at the two-mile track, finishing fifth there in 2018. Graf Jr. will return to the ARCA Menards Series again this weekend, racing in the series Friday night before making his Xfinity Series debut the following day.

About EAT SLEEP RACE … EAT SLEEP RACE (eatsleeprace.com) is a racing lifestyle apparel company based out of New Jersey. Since 2001 the brand has offered a full product line including accessories and apparel for men and ladies. As one of the pioneers of motorsports apparel, the brand has deep roots in the racing industry and was created to offer fresh designs for all racing enthusiasts. The company has expanded to now offer a dedicated children’s product line of apparel and accessories branded as the Fast Kids Club with its hot selling ABC book for future race car drivers.

Meet RCR’s Newest Intern … Graf will not only be driving for Richard Childress Racing, but will also be interning with the team’s marketing and communications staff to learn the business side of the sport. The dual role will help the New York University freshman grow as a driver on both the competition and front office ends of racing.

JOE GRAF JR. QUOTE:

How does it feel to be making your debut NASCAR Xfinity Series start with RCR this weekend at Michigan International Speedway, a track you have some experience at?

“Ever since I was a kid I have dreamed about racing in NASCAR, and this weekend that dream becomes a reality. To make my debut with a team as respected as Richard Childress Racing is beyond humbling. I want to thank Richard Childress, Torrey Galida and everyone at RCR for making me feel so comfortable. Racing for RCR is an honor, especially in their 50th anniversary season. It is something that I will cherish and remember for the rest of my life. Richard’s work ethic and dedication to our sport inspires me to be the best driver that I can be.”

“Making my debut start at a track like Michigan that I’m familiar with and will also have extra seat time at over the weekend with the ARCA Menards Series is nice. I won’t have to focus as much on learning the track while in the No. 21 EAT SLEEP RACE Camaro and can instead focus all my energy into learning the car and communicating with the team. I’m grateful to EAT SLEEP RACE for coming on board the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro for my debut. They’ve been a big supporter of my racing career this season, so it’s exciting to be taking this next step together.”

How will having a teammate like Tyler Reddick help you in your debut NASCAR start this weekend?

“I’m really excited to be racing with Tyler Reddick as a teammate this weekend. I have watched Tyler progress over the last few years and how hard he has worked to become a series star. It’s so cool that I get to run an RCR Chevrolet Camaro alongside such an accomplished racer and with such an amazing team. I am hoping that his input and advice will allow me to excel in my series debut.”