TEAM CHEVY AT MICHIGAN 1: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

FIREKEEPERS CASINO 400

MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

BROOKLYN, MI

JUNE 9, 2019



BOWTIE BULLETS:

LOOKING TO CLAIM VICTORY IN MILESTONE RACE:

Chevrolet has 26 victories in the 99 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at the 2-mile Michigan International Speedway, which opened in October 1968. GM brands Buick, Oldsmobile and Pontiac have combined for an additional 10 wins.

CLOSING THE DEAL:

Twenty-one races at MIS have been won by the pole-sitter, most recently by Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 42 Credit Bank One Camaro ZL1, in June 2017. Other Chevrolet race winners from the pole: Benny Parsons in June 1980, Bobby Labonte in August 1995, and Jeff Gordon in June 2001 and August 2014. Gordon, with six poles at the racetrack, still holds the MENCS track qualifying record of 206.558 mph set in 2014.

FOUR ACES FOR LARSON, BUSCH?:

Larson won three consecutive MENCS races at the racetrack – August 2016, which was his first MENCS victory, and sweeping the 2017 races – and is tied with Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1, for the most among active drivers. Busch, who is tied for the most starts with 36 at the track among current drivers, has three poles, including last June’s race.

NO. 3 WITH A BULLET:

Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1, is third in the MENCS standings through 14 races. He has one win (Talladega), six top-five finishes – including fourth place after starting 12th the past two races (Pocono, Charlotte) — and two stage wins.

THE GREAT RACE FOR CHARITY:

In support of The Great Race for Charity, Team Chevy will feature decals on their Camaro ZL1 race cars showcasing the nonprofit organization Operation Homefront logo in the MENCS FireKeepers 400.

A $5 donation on behalf of MIS will be made to Operation Homefront for every ticket package that is sold. Another $5 donation will be made back to the nonprofit organization of the manufacturer who sells the most tickets for both 2019 races at MIS. The winning charity will be presented with a check during pre-race ceremonies at the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 11.

Operation Homefront has provided military families with critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and other family support programs and services for over 15 years.

Fans can purchase tickets to support their favorite manufacturer and charity at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

TUNE-IN:

FS1 will telecast the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway live at 2 p.m. ET Sunday, June 9. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

BY THE NUMBERS:

FireKeepers Casino 400 wins by current Team Chevy drivers:

Kyle Larson, No. 42 Credit One Bank Camaro ZL1, has three wins (2016, two in 2017)

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1, has one win (2014).

Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1, has three wins (2003, ‘07, ‘15).

Jimmie Johnson paces active drivers with 700 laps led at MIS.

Cale Yarborough recorded seven of his eight wins at the track in a Chevrolet (1977, 1980, 1983 sweep) or GM brands Oldsmobile (1978) and Buick (1982).

Chevrolet has won 39 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships.

Team Chevy drivers have scored 781 wins and 707 poles in MENCS competition.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – 3rd IN STANDINGS

THOUGHTS ON MICHIGAN STRATEGY:

“I assume the outside lane will be really dominant on restarts. Getting up in that outside lane and getting in the draft will be big. I don’t know if the guy up front will ever be able to get away or not. The thing about Michigan is that it is still very one-lane. Unfortunately, that racetrack just hasn’t really widened out like we all hoped it would or like it used to be. Maybe it will and maybe the new package will make it widen out some. I think it will be similar to the Xfinity race last year unless we are able to move around more.”

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1 – 8th IN STANDINGS

“Michigan Speedway is a place where I think the new aero package will have a ton of excitement with the draft and wide-open throttle time. Michigan can be an easy track to drive when you have cool conditions and can be one of the toughest tracks to drive when you have hot conditions. We’ll see what Mother Nature brings for us this weekend. The package will be exciting, the cars have been racing well and everybody is getting settled-in. I think Michigan is going to be one of those big asterisk races on the excitement, the fun, the value and the prestige of winning for your manufacturer.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CAMARO ZL1 – 11th IN STANDINGS

“The past five weeks we have seen improvements. Last weekend, we didn’t have the greatest race and had some unfortunate things happen there at the end, but this team never gave up. I think going to Michigan this weekend will be good for our group. We have had some good races there before and it is a fast racetrack. The track is really narrow, so we will see how this package races on Sunday.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 HENDRICK AUTOGUARD CAMARO ZL1 – 14th IN STANDINGS

THE SPEEDS AT MICHIGAN ARE CLOSE TO TRACKS LIKE DAYTONA OR TALLADEGA, BUT MOST DRIVERS SAY THAT MICHIGAN IS A PLACE THAT YOU REALLY FEEL THE SPEED IN THE CAR. DO YOU THINK THAT’S THE CASE?

“Absolutely. With the new package we have, I think the racing could be more similar to a Talladega or Daytona. If that’s the case, it’ll be a really wild race. I don’t really know what to expect otherwise. Michigan is always fast and you’re always on edge there because it’s so flat. It seems like you’re either on edge with the front or the back of the car and that makes it tough.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CAMARO ZL1 – 16th IN STANDINGS

“With our team’s history at Michigan, it’s always a place where I look forward to competing. We didn’t have the best races there last season, so I’m looking forward to getting back and running like we have in previous seasons. Our Chevy’s have had really good speed lately, so I think we’re heading into a good track for us at a good time. It will be interesting to see how the racing is at Michigan with the new package, but we’ll be ready to do what we need to do to be competitive. There’s always a lot of pride on the line to have a good showing for Chevrolet in their back yard, so hopefully we have a strong weekend.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW SALUTES VETERANS CAMARO ZL1 – 21st IN STANDINGS

THERE ARE A LOT OF UNKNOWNS GOING INTO MICHIGAN. WITH 14TH AND 4TH PLACE FINISHES LAST YEAR, DOES THAT MEAN ANYTHING GOING INTO THE WEEKEND?

“Michigan has been a really good place for us. I feel like I’ve always had some speed there. We won the Xfinity race with a similar package that we race in the Cup series. I always enjoy going to Michigan. I feel like we have a good setup as a company there.

“It should be a lot of pushing and shoving; we saw a lot of that in that (Xfinity) race. It’ll be fun; a wild one for sure.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 KROGER THRILL OF THE GRILL CAMARO ZL1 – 22nd IN STANDINGS

“We’re looking to build on the momentum from the past several weeks heading into a big race for all the manufacturers,” said Chris Buescher. “It’s really important for us to have a good weekend at Michigan International Speedway for our brands and our manufacturer. We know there’s a lot of unknowns, but we’ll utilize what we’ve learned over the last two months or so and maximize our weekend. Also, at Michigan we’ve got Hellmann’s, Maxwell House and Kleenex Wipes on the hood of our Thrill of the Grill Chevy. As we get ready to travel to Michigan, I also want to remind fans they can text “THRILL” to 31279 to save and win!”

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 8 CATERPILLAR CAMARO ZL1 – 24th IN STANDINGS

YOU HAVE HAD STRONG RUNS IN THE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT MICHIGAN, FINISHING SECOND TO YOUR TEMMATE AUSTIN DILLON THERE IN 2018. ARE YOU EXCITED TO GET BACK THERE IN THE CUP SERIES CAR FOR THE FIRST TIME? WILL IT HELP THAT THE RULES PACKAGE THIS YEAR MAY BE SIMILAR TO WHAT YOU RACED THERE LAST YEAR IN THE XFINITY SERIES?

“I think the aero package this year for the Cup Series will have some similarities to what was run at Michigan in the Xfinity Series last year. This package has its own things that make it what it is, but we learned some things pretty quickly through practice last year with the Xfinity Series car that were really key to allowing us to have the speed and drivability we had in the race – especially considering how close the pack was during the race. I hate we missed out on our first win there last year, but it was great to have one of our RCR cars in Victory Lane at the end of the day. I look forward to going there for the first time in a Cup car. I know it won’t be 220 mph getting into Turn 1 like it used to be, but I think the racing is going to be just as close and intense as it has ever been. It should be a good show for the fans.”

THERE IS SOME THOUGHT THAT WE COULD SEE DAYTONA AND TALLADEGA-STYLE RACING AT MICHIGAN WITH THIS PACKAGE. DO YOU EXPECT SOMETHING ALONG THOSE LINES ON SUNDAY?

“I can see the racing at Michigan being similar to Daytona and Talladega with this package, but when we go to Daytona and Talladega those tracks are so wide and the banking is so much that it holds the car and your balance isn’t as crucial as other tracks. This weekend at Michigan, your balance is going to be crucial to stay committed. I feel like everybody will be able to drive fairly well by themselves, but once you get in groups you may have some separation because guys will have to work the throttle and that backs the whole group up behind them and a couple cars are able to drive away. It will still be key to make our No. 8 Chevrolet Accessories Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 drive well to make sure you can hang on to the lead pack and have a shot at the win at the end of the day.”

Chevrolet Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships

Total (1949 – 2018): 39

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-2015)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

Drivers Championships

Total (1949 – 2018): 31

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005 – ’11)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016

Event Victories

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 – (in 2007)

2019 STATISTICS:

Wins: 1

Poles: 8

Laps Led: 987

Top-five finishes: 16

Top-10 finishes: 45

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 780 (1949 – to date)

Poles Won to Date: 707

Laps Led to Date: 233,242

Top-Five Finishes to Date: 3,985

Top-10 Finishes to Date: 8,217

Total NASCAR Cup wins by Corporation, 1949 – To-Date

GM: 1,114 Chevrolet: 780 Pontiac: 155 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 781 Ford: 680 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Chrysler: 466 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 190 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 131

