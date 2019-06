Weekend schedule for Michigan and Texas

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series head to Michigan International Speedway this weekend along with the ARCA Menards Series while the Gander Outdoors Truck Series will run a standalone race at Texas Motor Speedway.

All times are Eastern.

Texas:

Thursday, June 6

3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck Series First Practice – Results

5:05 p.m. – 5:55 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck Series Second Practice – Results

7 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck Series Final Practice – Results

Friday, June 7

5:35 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck Series Qualifying – NASCAR.com/MRN

9 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 – 250.5 miles (167 Laps) – Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 40), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 80), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 167) FS1/MRN

Michigan:

Friday, June 7

8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Arca Menards Series Final Practice

Noon: ARCA Series Group Qualifying

1:05 p.m. – 1:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series First Practice – MRN/NASCAR.com/live

2:05 p.m. – 2:55 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series First Practice – MRN/NASCAR.com/live

3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series Final Practice – FS2 (Airing tape delayed at 4 p.m.)

4:05 p.m. – 4:55 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series Final Practice – FS2/MRN (Airing tape delayed on at 5 p.m.)

6 p.m.: ARCA VizCom 200 – (100 laps – 200 miles) – FS1

Saturday, June 8

10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – FS2 – Qualifying Impound (Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions)

12:05 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series Qualifying – Qualifying Impound (Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions) – FS1/MRN

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Lti Printing 250 – 250 miles (125 Laps) – Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 125) – FS1/MRN Defending Race Winner: Austin Dillon

Sunday, June 9

2 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 – 400 miles (200 laps) – Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 60), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 120), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200) – FS1/MRN Defending Race Winner: Clint Bowyer

Follow @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.