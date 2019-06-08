RCR Post Race Report – Michigan 250

Tyler Reddick and the No. 2 KCMG Chevrolet Team Capitalize on Fuel Strategy En Route to Third Win of 2019

Finish: 1st

Start: 10th

Points: 1st

“That’s one way to sneak in with a win! I’m so proud of the No. 2 KCMG team for all their hard work today. The balance of our Camaro this weekend was tricky to nail down, but we made progress throughout the race and got better each run. We knew strategy would probably come into play at Michigan as far as deciding who would win, so when the opportunity came to pit under a late caution that would put us right on our number for fuel to make it to the end, we took it and came out third. We knew that the No. 20 and No. 00 couldn’t make it unless a caution came out, so I focused more on maintaining a gap on the rest of the field and saving more fuel than on chasing those two guys down. Luck was on our side today, and we were able to run away with the win. I can’t thank everyone at RCR enough for the cars were showing up with at the track. We’re having a lot of fun this year, and I think that shows with the results.”-Tyler Reddick