TEAM CHEVY AT MICHIGAN 1: Qualifying Notes & Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

FIREKEEPERS CASINO 400

MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING NOTES AND QUOTES

JUNE 8, 2019

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

7th Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1

11th Daniel Hemric, No. 8 Caterpillar Camaro ZL1

12th Austin Dillon, No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Camaro ZL1

17th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS Camaro ZL1

19th Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Joey Logano (Ford)

2nd Aric Almirola (Ford)

3rd Kevin Harvick (Ford)

4th Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

5th Clint Bowyer (Ford)

FS1 will telecast the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway live at 2 p.m. ET Sunday, June 9. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES AND QUOTES:

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 7th

YOU WERE THE TOP QUALIFYING CHEVY. HOW DO YOU FEEL?

“I was happy we backed up our lap from yesterday over to today. We’ve been a little off on qualifying and it was nice to build that consistency of the qualifying setups. This was very similar to our Kansas run and we were able to polish up on that. That was about all we were going to get. I’m happy we were top ten with our Chevy because we still have to leave enough in it for our race trim balance with the impound procedure. There are times where you want to be the pole and there are times where you just want to have that nice, consistent run. I’m happy with where we are.”

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 8 CATERPILLAR CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 11th

THOUGHTS ON HIS RUN:

“I think we are able to put a solid day together on this 8 team. At the end of the year, I was making a lot of mistakes and the team was making some mistakes. It’s been good seeing it all of it come together. When you have bad weekends, it gives you the opportunity to have something to build on. I think that’s what the last couple of weeks have led us to. I think we are doing what we are expected to be doing right now and hopefully we can continue to move forward.”

“I think the package last year we ran here may have actually taught us some bad tendencies because these cars a little more of a handful in traffic than those were. With the extra power we have in these cars, it makes the speeds faster and the air is that much more turbulent. We’re trying to balance around that and I think we’ll make progress throughout the weekend.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW SALUTES VETERANS CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 12th

ARE YOU GOING TO BE ABLE TO MAKE ANYTHING OF YOUR STARTING SPOT?

“Yeah, I think so. It really depends on how your car handles in dirty air. I feel like 8th to 12th is sort of a sweet spot for qualifying and driving good in the race. It seems like that’s the body build you want, as far as speed and downforce. If that’s the case, we qualified right in that area. We worked hard on our car yesterday. Hopefully it plays out well tomorrow for us.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 HENDRICK AUTOGUARD CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 21st

TELL ME ABOUT YOUR QUALIFYING RUN.

“I had an OK run. I think yesterday was pretty good for us, we had some good drivability in our car. We will just see where we stack up tomorrow. I feel pretty good about it. Hopefully, we’ll continue to progress and see where we are.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 22nd

HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT YOUR CAR?

“I struggled with practice yesterday; just trying to find a comfortable balance. In the final run, I felt like we made it a little more comfortable. We’ll see. It’s going to be different, but I don’t really know if you can look at stats just because it’s so different now.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 KROGER THRILL OF THE GRILL CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 31st

HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT YOUR QUALIFYING RUN?

“It’s definitely a little slower than what we were hoping. This year, we really haven’t focused on qualifying too much. We’ve really been trying to find something that’s going to race good for us. It has worked out for us really well all season long. I’m not going to get too worked up over it. It will be tougher for pit stall selection. It’s definitely going to be a much different race.”

IS THERE ANYTHING FROM PRACTICE AND QUALIFYING THAT WILL TRANSLATE OVER TO THE RACE?

“Yeah, I would say dirty air is something that is going to come into play here. It’s not going to be like a Daytona or Talladega type race. It was hard to pass in practice; I think that will get better in the race. It will get a little more aggressive. It’s going to be a tough one. Pocono, Michigan and Indianapolis are all tracks that we have that are going to be pretty tough to make work for us. So far, this place is holding up its end of the bargain. We’ll keep after it, we’re going to be fine. We should have a good car for the race.”

