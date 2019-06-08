Tyler Reddick celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the LTi Printing 250

BROOKLYN, Mich. (June 8, 2019) — Tyler Reddick used a good pit call and a little bit of luck to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series LTi Printing 250 at Michigan International Series.

An incident between Chase Briscoe and Tommy Jo Martins brought out the caution flag on lap 78. Christopher Bell was leading at the time as he and his crew chief faced the ultimate decision. He faked coming to pit road under yellow, but at the last instance he turned right to stay on the track. Cole Custer, in second place at the time, stayed out along with Bell. Reddick and the rest of the leaders pitted.

Bell and Custer had to pit for fuel with 10 laps to go under green to take them out of contention. Reddick who was in third place at the time, inherited the lead. He saved enough in fuel his final run, holding on for the win. It was his third of the season and first victory at MIS

“We bring great race cars to the track each week,” Reddick said. “All the guys at the shop work really hard on these Chevrolet Camaros. All the guys with Richard Childress Racing are outstanding every single day.”

Noah Gragson passed Michael Annett and Paul Menard over the final two laps to finish second. Annett, Menard and Justin Allgaier rounded out the top five.

Menard qualified first with a lap of 193.356 MPH to lead the field to the green flag for the LTi Printing 250. He was joined on the front row by Christopher Bell.

Menard carried the momentum from qualifying to the race when he led the first 33 laps, winning the first stage. Bell jumped to the front of the field in stage two and took the green and white checkered flag.

The action continues at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400.

Nestled in the lush Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan International Speedway is NASCAR’s Most Entertaining Track. It has been the love of NASCAR racing and the thrill of a great time for race fans and drivers alike for 50 years.

2019 Michigan International Speedway Schedule

Sunday, June 9 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

July 19 – 21 Faster Horses Festival

Friday, Aug. 9 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying

Saturday, Aug. 10 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200

Sunday, Aug. 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400