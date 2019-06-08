Tyler Reddick wins the LTI Printing 250 at Michigan International Speedway

It was a bright sunny day for NASCAR Xfinity Series, LTI Printing 250 at Michigan International Speedway. Especially for Tyler Reddick who wheeled his No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet into Victory Lane. Reddick kept his Chevy near the front of the race and was able to take advantage of a miscue by Cole Custer and Christopher Bell and capture his third win of the season.

Our KCMG Chevrolet was really good.” Reddick noted, “ I made some mistakes on pit road and we didn’t get the track position until the end there. A great team effort, I didn’t do the thing I needed to do out on the racetrack but man that was a great car and we just put ourselves in a position to win.”

Noah Gragson brought his No. 9 JR Chevrolet Motorsports home in second, a career best finish for Gragson.

“ It was challenging, we got ourselves in a hole there in the second stage during the pit stops. Gragson commented, “ The 19 (Brandon Jones) checked up and I hit him. I just didn’t know where to go on pit road.” Gragson added, “ Great effort by everyone on the Switch team at JR Motorsports, they rallied and they never quit.” Gragson stated, “ We’re just going to keep plugging at it taking baby steps from here.”

Michael Annett brought his No.1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet home in third place.

“ I don’t know how much Tyler was playing the fuel strategy. I know that we were really tight and he was on the same plan I think Noah was too ” He added, “We came in and splashed off with one to go and were able to stay out and get that track position, that’s what today was all about. Thank you to everyone at JRM, it’s good to get us in the top five.”

Stage 1 started with Paul Menard on the pole and Christopher Bell making up the front row. The first caution happened early when the cars of Dillon Bassett and Ray Black Jr. spin around. The caution flag waived for the second time at lap 13 when Riley Herbst tagged the wall and at the same time Jeb Burton spun. Menard was pretty much untouchable leading every lap and winning the stage easily.

Stage 2 started with Menard in the top spot once again. A couple of cars made a bid for the lead but couldn’t make the pass stick. It looked as if it would be an easy stage win for Menard, but on the last lap Bell made his move to win stage 2. The stage ran without any cautions flags.

The final stage started with Bell and Cole Custer making up the front row. The first caution of the stage came out for Gray Gaulding who spun. A miscue with Bell’s team who wanted him to pit, but he stayed out. Custer’s team was supposed to do whatever Bell did so they didn’t pit either. With 30 laps to go Custer took the lead but still needed to make a pit stop along with Bell. Drivers tried to save gas because some were going to be close on if they could make it the rest of the way. Bell and Custer appear to be around 7 laps short on fuel. Bell and Custer had to make pit stops for fuel, which gave the lead to Reddick with 11 laps to go. Reddick stayed in front and took home the checkered flag.

Menard and Justin Allgaier would round out the top five. Brandon Jones, Chase Briscoe, John Hunter Nemechek, Jeb Burton, and Justin Haley finished sixth through 10th, respectively.

Reddick leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series Point Standings with 627 points, Bell is in second with 538 points, Custer is in third with 510 points, Austin Cindric is fourth with 486 points, Allgaier rounds out the top five with 479 points.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads next to Iowa Speedway on Sunday June 16.

Xfinity Series Race Number 13
Race Results for the 28th Annual LTi Printing 250 – Saturday, June 8, 2019
Michigan International Speedway – Brooklyn, MI – 2. – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 125 Laps – 250. Miles

Fin Str No Driver Team Laps S1Pos S2Pos Pts Status
1 10 2 Tyler Reddick KC Motorgroup Chevrolet 125 3 4 55 Running
2 4 9 Noah Gragson # Switch Chevrolet 125 5 10 42 Running
3 7 1 Michael Annett AllState Parts and Service Group Chevrolet 125 9 8 39 Running
4 1 12 Paul Menard(i) Menards/Richmond Ford 125 1 3 0 Running
5 12 7 Justin Allgaier BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet 125 7 7 40 Running
6 3 19 Brandon Jones # 1st Foundation Toyota 125 0 9 33 Running
7 14 98 Chase Briscoe # Nutri Chomps/Blair’s Farm & Fleet Ford 125 0 0 30 Running
8 8 23 John Hunter Nemechek Allegiant Chevrolet 125 4 6 41 Running
9 11 8 Jeb Burton LS Tractor Chevrolet 125 0 0 28 Running
10 13 11 Justin Haley # LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet 125 10 5 34 Running
11 5 22 Austin Cindric LTi Printing Ford 125 6 0 31 Running
12 6 0 Cole Custer Jacob Companies Ford 125 8 2 37 Running
13 2 20 Christopher Bell Rheem/RTP Toyota 125 2 1 43 Running
14 15 4 Ross Chastain(i) Contec Chevrolet 125 0 0 0 Running
15 17 51 Jeremy Clements RepairableVehicles.com Chevrolet 125 0 0 22 Running
16 22 8 Gray Gaulding Two Guys and a Truck Chevrolet 125 0 0 21 Running
17 9 39 Ryan Sieg Night Owl Contractors Chevrolet 124 0 0 20 Running
18 21 99 Tommy Joe Martins Diamond Gusset Jeans/The Podgoats Toyota 124 0 0 19 Running
19 23 15 BJ McLeod teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet 124 0 0 18 Running
20 32 1 Stephen Leicht teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet 124 0 0 17 Running
21 20 93 Josh Bilicki Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet 124 0 0 16 Running
22 28 42 Chad Finchum MBM Motorsports Toyota 124 0 0 15 Running
23 29 36 Josh Williams Starbrite Star Tron/Simcraft Chevrolet 124 0 0 14 Running
24 18 5 Matt Mills J.F. Electric Chevrolet 124 0 0 13 Running
25 35 52 David Starr Pro Waste Services Inc. Chevrolet 124 0 0 12 Running
26 25 86 Brandon Brown # Vero Chevrolet 124 0 0 11 Running
27 38 0 Garrett Smithley Trophy Tractor Chevrolet 123 0 0 10 Running
28 37 78 Vinnie Miller 1800Rolloff/Pit Viper Chevrolet 123 0 0 9 Running
29 36 35 Joey Gase Clubfoot Solutions Toyota 64 0 0 8 Engine
30 34 7 Ray Black II ISOKERNFrplces&ChmnysScubaLfe Chev 51 0 0 7 Accident
31 33 13 Timmy Hill CrashClaimsR.US Toyota 42 0 0 6 Vibration
32 16 89 Landon Cassill Visone RV Chevrolet 40 0 0 5 Vibration
33 31 17 Bayley Currey(i) RWR Chevrolet 36 0 0 0 Vibration
34 24 74 Kyle Weatherman TheJrnyHmPrjct/CharlieDaniels Chevrolet 29 0 0 3 Alternator
35 27 66 Tyler Hill(i) MBM Motorsports Toyota 17 0 0 0 Engine
36 26 38 Jeff Green RSS Racing Chevrolet 17 0 0 1 Vibration
37 30 18 Riley Herbst Monster Energy Toyota 12 0 0 1 Accident
38 19 90 Dillon Bassett Bassett Gutters and More Chevrolet 8 0 0 1 Accident

