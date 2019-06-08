Tyler Reddick wins the LTI Printing 250 at Michigan International Speedway

It was a bright sunny day for NASCAR Xfinity Series, LTI Printing 250 at Michigan International Speedway. Especially for Tyler Reddick who wheeled his No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet into Victory Lane. Reddick kept his Chevy near the front of the race and was able to take advantage of a miscue by Cole Custer and Christopher Bell and capture his third win of the season.

Our KCMG Chevrolet was really good.” Reddick noted, “ I made some mistakes on pit road and we didn’t get the track position until the end there. A great team effort, I didn’t do the thing I needed to do out on the racetrack but man that was a great car and we just put ourselves in a position to win.”

Noah Gragson brought his No. 9 JR Chevrolet Motorsports home in second, a career best finish for Gragson.

“ It was challenging, we got ourselves in a hole there in the second stage during the pit stops. Gragson commented, “ The 19 (Brandon Jones) checked up and I hit him. I just didn’t know where to go on pit road.” Gragson added, “ Great effort by everyone on the Switch team at JR Motorsports, they rallied and they never quit.” Gragson stated, “ We’re just going to keep plugging at it taking baby steps from here.”

Michael Annett brought his No.1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet home in third place.

“ I don’t know how much Tyler was playing the fuel strategy. I know that we were really tight and he was on the same plan I think Noah was too ” He added, “We came in and splashed off with one to go and were able to stay out and get that track position, that’s what today was all about. Thank you to everyone at JRM, it’s good to get us in the top five.”

Stage 1 started with Paul Menard on the pole and Christopher Bell making up the front row. The first caution happened early when the cars of Dillon Bassett and Ray Black Jr. spin around. The caution flag waived for the second time at lap 13 when Riley Herbst tagged the wall and at the same time Jeb Burton spun. Menard was pretty much untouchable leading every lap and winning the stage easily.

Stage 2 started with Menard in the top spot once again. A couple of cars made a bid for the lead but couldn’t make the pass stick. It looked as if it would be an easy stage win for Menard, but on the last lap Bell made his move to win stage 2. The stage ran without any cautions flags.

The final stage started with Bell and Cole Custer making up the front row. The first caution of the stage came out for Gray Gaulding who spun. A miscue with Bell’s team who wanted him to pit, but he stayed out. Custer’s team was supposed to do whatever Bell did so they didn’t pit either. With 30 laps to go Custer took the lead but still needed to make a pit stop along with Bell. Drivers tried to save gas because some were going to be close on if they could make it the rest of the way. Bell and Custer appear to be around 7 laps short on fuel. Bell and Custer had to make pit stops for fuel, which gave the lead to Reddick with 11 laps to go. Reddick stayed in front and took home the checkered flag.

Menard and Justin Allgaier would round out the top five. Brandon Jones, Chase Briscoe, John Hunter Nemechek, Jeb Burton, and Justin Haley finished sixth through 10th, respectively.

Reddick leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series Point Standings with 627 points, Bell is in second with 538 points, Custer is in third with 510 points, Austin Cindric is fourth with 486 points, Allgaier rounds out the top five with 479 points.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads next to Iowa Speedway on Sunday June 16.

Xfinity Series Race Number 13

Race Results for the 28th Annual LTi Printing 250 – Saturday, June 8, 2019

Michigan International Speedway – Brooklyn, MI – 2. – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 125 Laps – 250. Miles